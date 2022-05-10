Agrovision Closes Major Funding, Continues Growth Trajectory

Agro Vision Corp. ("Agrovision") has successfully closed a $210 million syndicated financing that will fund the next phases of its ambitious global growth plan. The arrangement comes with an option to upsize the facility by an additional $190 million for a total size of $400 million. The long-term, flexible financing was led by Credit Suisse and co-leads Rabobank and Santander. ICBC and others also participated in the syndicate.
"We are very excited to have closed this landmark financing in a volatile environment. This reflects the market's confidence in the financial strength and prospects of Agrovision. The capital will allow us to pursue strategic opportunities on a global scale and to increase the supply of the world's best berries from markets current and new," said Steve Magami, Chairman of Agrovision.
Agrovision is a leading, vertically-integrated producer and supplier of superfruits and vegetables. The Company operates farming, supply chain and marketing activity in the three leading consumer markets: Asia, North America and Europe. Agrovision is a mission-driven business, seeking to transform lives while promoting sustainability. The Company has also been recognized for its commitment to the environment, receiving one of the highest distinctions for the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources and biodiversity. To learn more, visit https://agrovisioncorp.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005380/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.