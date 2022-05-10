Project Canary Adds Energy Data Pro Tanya Hendricks as Chief Commercial Officer

The company continues expansion with strategic addition to its executive team
Project Canary, the Denver-based climate tech and environmental assessment company, announced a key addition to its executive team today. Tanya Hendricks has been named the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Project Canary. She will lead all commercial operations and manage the company's expansion overseeing corporate objectives and implementing strategic growth strategies.
The world is at a pivotal point – and immediate action is required to alter the course of climate change. The US has an abundance of natural gas, which has already helped lower US greenhouse gas emissions on a national scale. Project Canary is focused on enabling natural gas to be produced and transported in a manner that controls emissions, land use, water, and community concerns. This unlocks the opportunity for responsibly-sourced US natural gas to stand for the highest quality differentiated gas in the world, helping to reduce emissions on a global scale.
The company is at a critical point in its business initiatives as it grows from a startup to a scale-up after achieving its Series B. Now, the company is looking to make an even more significant impact on a global scale to help drive accountable, measurement-based ESG reporting. Hendricks is uniquely positioned to help Project Canary at this critical juncture. Based in Austin, Texas, she will be readily accessible to customers and will bolster Project Canary's presence in Texas, an important market as the company expands its presence in basins across the US.
Project Canary prides itself on rigorous certifications and advanced continuous monitoring so that natural gas can be certified and verified as responsibly produced, helping to unlock new market opportunities for LNG to reduce global emissions and alter the course of climate change. Hendricks will help steer the company on a clear path to success by utilizing its market position to drive new opportunities.
"The focus on ESG has been broad, with little definition around what standards should be or how we should meet them," said Tanya Hendricks, CCO, Project Canary. "With granular measurement of emissions and reliable ESG scoring, Project Canary is working to add much-needed rigor to the ESG reporting process so that we can manage environmental concerns, rather than simply report on them."
Over her career, Hendricks has held several notable positions, including acting COO with Enverus, the world's largest energy-focused Saas company. She also was a lecturer at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and was associate director of the McCombs Energy Center. Before working at McCombs, she was a director at Duff and Phelps, an international advisory firm.
"We are proud to have a talented, mission-driven leader join our team," said Chris Romer, CEO of Project Canary. "Tanya has the combination of impressive leadership, energy sector experience, and a true passion for utilizing data and technology to improve energy operations and accelerate innovation."
About Project Canary:
Project Canary is a SaaS-based data analytics company focused on accurate corporate climate ESG data for emission-intensive industrial companies. We are the leaders in holistic environmental assessments (air, water, land, and community). Project Canary scores responsible operations, delivering independent emission profiles via high-fidelity continuous monitoring technology to provide actionable environmental performance data. Our sensor portfolio includes high-fidelity spectroscopy-based methane detection and emissions quantification for the oil and gas sectors, plus Aeris Technologies' laser-based gas analyzers covering other emissions, including ethane, nitrous oxide, formaldehyde, ethylene oxide, benzene, and more. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's Denver-based team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators identify and quantify areas to reduce emissions. www.projectcanary.com
