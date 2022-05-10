Trainual Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Named for the second year in a row, Trainual recognized again as one of the best companies to work for based on growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction

Trainual, a leading SaaS platform modernizing the way businesses onboard, train and scale their teams, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At Trainual, we believe that the culture we build has as much of an impact on our bottom line as the usefulness of our product. Our employees spend 40 hours a week at work, surrounded by the same people, month after month. That's a lot of time. The environment we create - one that is enjoyable and spontaneous - creates happier employees, which leads to better work," said Chris Ronzio, CEO and co-founder of Trainual. "This is our second year in a row being named to the Inc.'s Best Workplaces, a testament to the hard work done by our managers and leadership team every day to make Trainual a destination employer and a beacon of remote-work done right."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

For more information on open positions or to get started using Trainual, visit trainual.com.

About Trainual

Trainual, the world's first business playbook software, transforms the way small businesses onboard, train, and scale their teams. With its affordable and easy-to-use platform, organizations can dramatically reduce the time it takes to get employees up to speed while making every need-to-know instantly accessible from anywhere in the world. Thousands of small businesses in over 180 countries build their business playbooks and grow their teams with Trainual.

For more information, please visit www.trainual.com and download the app on the App Store or Google Play. Jump into the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

