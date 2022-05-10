BAE Systems Propels Major Upgrade to Compass Call With Open System Architecture

BAE Systems successfully flight tested three third-party software applications on its Scalable Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources (SABER) technology. SABER is the backbone of Compass Call, a next-generation electromagnetic attack weapon system that disrupts enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems. The test flights demonstrated the technology's agility in delivering advanced electromagnetic warfare capabilities to Compass Call.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005272/en/

BAE "> BAE Systems successfully flight tested three third-party software applications on its Scalable Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources (SABER) technology. BAE

"BAE Systems has been keeping Compass Call ahead of the curve as its prime mission system contractor for more than 20 years," said Jared Belinsky, director of Electronic Attack Solutions at BAE Systems. "We're continuously developing technology to help dominate the electromagnetic spectrum and keep our military service members safe."

The hallmark of SABER is its open system architecture that enables the rapid integration of new technology through software updates instead of hardware reconfiguration. It also allows for multiple system upgrades to counter emerging threats.

The U.S. Air Force Compass Call Test Team, with support from BAE Systems, tested the new applications. BAE Systems integrated the applications with a non-proprietary SABER software development kit. The successful flight test is leading to fielding of the SABER capability on the EC-130H.

The EC-130H Compass Call mission system is currently being transferred to the Gulfstream G550 business jet, designated the EC-37B.

Work on SABER is being conducted at BAE Systems' state-of-the-art facility in Hudson, N.H.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005272/en/