Ontra Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Ontra, the leading contract automation and intelligence provider for private markets, announced it has been recognized as a winner in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Ontra received a Bronze Stevie® award in the category "Company of the Year - Legal - Medium."
The American Business Awards, the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program, received over 3,700 nominations from a wide range of companies this year. Ontra distinguished itself based on its innovation in the contract automation and intelligence space and the blue-chip customers it serves. These firms include AllianceBernstein, Warburg Pincus, Houlihan Lokey, Silver Lake, and Blackstone.
In addition to receiving the Bronze Stevie®, Ontra was recently awarded the Private Equity Wire European award for "Best Technology - Regulatory and Compliance," the American Legal Technology award in the enterprise category, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. These wins highlight Ontra's commitment to delivering excellent service to its customers while creating a distinctive, employee-centric culture.
Ontra provides private markets with a solution to modernize and automate recurring legal workflows, combining an AI-enabled SaaS platform with a network of highly trained lawyers to dramatically reduce the time and cost associated with negotiating NDAs and other routine legal documents.
"Ontra is very pleased to be recognized as an American Business Company of the Year," said Troy Pospisil, founder and CEO of Ontra. "We're committed to giving asset managers a better way to negotiate and analyze the wide array of contracts that underpin their business. This award is a testament to the momentum we're generating and the strong partnerships we're building with some of the most influential asset managers in the world."
In the coming year, Ontra plans to accelerate its pace of innovation. To fuel this growth, the company is hiring across all departments. Click here to learn more about employment opportunities at Ontra: https://www.ontra.ai/careers/
About Ontra
Ontra is the global leader in Contract Automation and Intelligence for private markets. The Ontra platform combines AI-enabled software with a worldwide network of highly trained lawyers to modernize recurring legal workflows. Ontra's solutions improve all aspects of the contract lifecycle—from negotiating and processing routine contracts to tracking obligations in complex agreements. Ultimately, Ontra reduces the time, expense, and risk associated with contract management, freeing its customers to focus on other strategic priorities.
Ontra is headquartered in San Francisco, with global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.ontra.ai.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
