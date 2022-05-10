Bamboo Health Expands National Footprint, Opens New Boston Workspace to Accommodate Company Growth

One year after the acquisition of PatientPing, Bamboo Health continues to expand its healthcare technology solutions that support the delivery of whole person care

Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced record company growth and the grand opening of its office in Boston. To support the company's expanding hybrid workforce, the new collaborative workspace will serve as a New England employee hub providing flexible desk space and office hours. One-fifth of Bamboo Health employees live in the Boston region.

Since coming together as Appriss Health + PatientPing one year ago in May of 2021 and rebranding as Bamboo Health in August 2021, the company has successfully grown its global workforce by more than 50%, increasing from 300 to more than 460 employees. Bamboo Health continues to expand its hybrid workforce, which includes main headquarters in Louisville, KY, an office in Warsaw, Poland, and remote employees in 40 other U.S. states and Canada. The company is also actively working to hit diversity, equity, and inclusion goals for a 50/50 male and female workforce. With 10% workforce growth in the first quarter of 2022 alone, 60% of the new hires have been women.

"As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, Bamboo Health is proud of our growing global workforce that's consistently pushing boundaries to help drive innovation that can improve patient outcomes," said Rob Cohen, chief executive officer of Bamboo Health. "With the increased demand for whole person care coordination, Bamboo Health is committed to empowering healthcare providers and payers with the software, real-time information, and actionable insights they need to improve patient care across the physical and behavioral health continuum."

Since acquiring PatientPing, the Louisville, KY-based company rebranded from Appriss Health to Bamboo Health. The new brand reflects the company's commitment to whole person care coordination and will be on display at the Boston and Louisville headquarters. In addition, Bamboo Health is furthering its growth of the local economy in Louisville, with more than a quarter of employees in the Louisville area and one-third residing in the state.

"Bamboo Health is dedicated to supporting the new culture of a modern remote-first workforce," said Annie Edwards, chief people officer of Bamboo Health. "Our working model does not mandate in office hours, particularly as 40% of our workforce does not live near one of our three offices; however, we have recognized that team members are excited to socialize in-person again. We're providing the tools for success in our Boston and Louisville office hubs through flexible workspaces and automatic Wi-Fi connectivity to work where it is most comfortable for team members who live nearby, and for in-person team gatherings that bring our remote employees in for meetings and events."

Bamboo Health will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the acquisition on Tuesday, May 17 with a global, virtual celebration at 11 a.m. ET followed by in-person celebrations at the offices in Boston and Louisville at 4 p.m. ET. The Boston office is located at 100 High Street in Boston. Rob Cohen will be onsite at the Boston office for the virtual and in-person events.

Click here to view photos of Bamboo Health's new Boston office.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005360/en/