Origami Risk Partners With Canopius USA for P&C Insurance Core Technology to Enhance Business Functionality and Drive Growth

Origami Multi-tenant Platform Streamlines Policy Administration, Speeds Decision-making, While Facilitating Expansion of Product Lines and Distribution
Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced it is partnering with Canopius USA, a leading specialty (re)insurer. The agreement provides Canopius USA with access to Origami's multi-tenant platform for underwriting, billing, and claims administration.
Origami's single platform will support two of Canopius USA's core propositions – its specialty domestic excess and surplus (E&S) lines carrier and its Lloyd's platform, which includes several products offered on an admitted basis via admitted carrier partners. The platform will support business written through both the delegated and open market distribution channels.
"With the planned growth for Canopius USA through both the delegated and open market distribution channels and vision to create a single underwriting organization, we recognized the need for a modern technology solution that could support multiple admitted and non-admitted insurer solutions and distribution channels," said Adam Finkle, chief operations officer, Canopius USA. "Origami's platform is very much aligned with the way Canopius USA wants to do business – allowing us to achieve scale, leverage common processes across the business and quickly on-board new opportunities through a highly configurable platform."
Among other benefits, Origami's platform will enable Canopius USA to bring speed, efficiency, and quality to the underwriting, billing and claims capabilities of both its delegated and open market businesses.
"We're delighted that Canopius USA has selected our versatile, true SaaS insurance technology solution for underwriting, billing and claims administration across both of their growing U.S. operations," said Chris Bennett, president, Core Solutions at Origami Risk. "Over the years, we have consistently helped our clients drive efficiencies and improve performance through a steady stream of innovation and by tailoring our tools and functionality to their individual needs. Origami provides the property and casualty market with modern, scalable technology to help carriers drive speed to value."
Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.
About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division
Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.
About Canopius USA
Canopius USA is a specialty insurer with experienced teams serving clients throughout the United States including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and Charlotte. As part of global specialty insurer Canopius Group, Canopius USA is comprised of Canopius US Insurance, Inc. (CUSI) and Canopius Underwriting Agency, Inc. (CUAI). CUSI is an insurance company licensed in all 50 states that writes excess and surplus lines binding authority business through a select number of distribution partners. CUAI is a MGA, underwriting solutions for Open Market Property, Ocean Marine, Management & Professional Lines and Cyber business.
Canopius is a global specialty (re)insurer with underwriting operations in Australia, Bermuda, China, Singapore, the UK and US. It underwrites through Lloyd's Syndicate 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Limited), a US surplus lines insurer, Canopius US Insurance, Inc and Canopius Reinsurance Ltd, a Bermuda based Class 4 Reinsurer.
For more information, visit www.canopius.com or follow @CanopiusGroup.
