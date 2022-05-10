epocrates Unveils Redesigned Mobile App to Streamline Access to Clinician Tools

Modern look offers improved user experience to provide quick, trustworthy information for busy clinicians

epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company that delivers digital clinical decision support to prescribers, today announced the launch of its newly designed mobile app that will streamline access to the wealth of tools clinicians rely on in moments of care and beyond. The redesign follows extensive user research aimed at significantly improving the in-app experience for the more than 1.3 million active epocrates users who rely on its mobile reference tools.

"We know that the needs of clinicians are rapidly evolving as they face increasing demand, full schedules, and workloads that are busier than ever before," said Diane Bartoli, vice president and general manager, epocrates. "The new look and feel of the epocrates app ensures a faster, easier, and more intuitive experience that places high-value medical reference tools at the fingertips of clinicians so they can spend more time providing high quality care and less time searching for answers."

The latest version of the app enables users to quickly access their most-used tools and explore other valuable features in a way that easily fits into their workday. This improved user experience organizes these tools in an intuitive, easy-to-navigate way that includes:

A re-imagined home page: The new experience emphasizes quick access to search, high-priority tools, and featured content.

A new bottom navigation ribbon: The navigation ribbon puts key features for different moments in the day at the clinician's fingertips.

Medical news reel: With curated topical content front-and-center, clinicians can stay up to date on the latest medical findings.

Reorganized reference tools: The wealth of features epocrates offers is now organized by category, for a more intuitive exploration of valuable resources.

The company has also improved the app's existing medical toolkit with significant updates to the Dosing Calculator tool, Pill ID tool, ICD-10 tool, and Interaction Check tool. The redesign also includes an improved Formularies tool, which provides drug coverage information for more than 6,000 insurance plans by state.

The redesign comes on the heels of epocrates releasing the latest version of the company's free continuing medical education (CME) offering with a newly enhanced in-app interface to make it easier and more convenient for clinicians to stay on top of their medical learning while keeping up with their practice. The newly enhanced platform offers a more personalized, browsable space to engage with CME activities and earn necessary credits anywhere, on any device, at any time.

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company, has served essential, clinical content to more than one million physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. Centered around unparalleled drug prescribing and safety information, the app provides fast answers and trusted decision support in seconds at the point of care, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering the most effective and personalized patient care. Our Medical Information team is committed to providing accurate, current, unbiased and clinically relevant information, which is why epocrates has been rated as the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. For more information, please visit: www.epocrates.com.

