AscellaHealth Earns Stevie Award, Named Gold Winner as Small Company of the Year for Pharmaceuticals by 2022 American Business Awards

AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, is pleased to announce that the 2022 American Business Awards has bestowed AscellaHealth with a Stevie Award as Gold Winner for Small Company of the Year for Pharmaceuticals. The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony, June 13, Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005041/en/
AscellaHealth Earns Stevie Award, Named Gold Winner (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are thrilled to receive this high honor from among a list of esteemed companies," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. "Our success is based on our innovative approach to optimizing compliance to therapy, health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases through our innovative clinical programs. We focus on helping to ensure that specialty drugs are seamlessly accessed by prescribed patients."
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for American Business Awards consideration in a wide range of categories, with over 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"This award caps an unprecedented year for AscellaHealth, which has reached an impressive 1,556% four-year revenue increase," Belazi adds, "Our patient-first approach and customized Specialty Pharmacy programs and services support stakeholders across the entire industry, including patients, payers, life sciences and providers."
Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About AscellaHealth LLC
AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005041/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.