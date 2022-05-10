AscellaHealth Earns Stevie Award, Named Gold Winner as Small Company of the Year for Pharmaceuticals by 2022 American Business Awards

AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, is pleased to announce that the 2022 American Business Awards has bestowed AscellaHealth with a Stevie Award as Gold Winner for Small Company of the Year for Pharmaceuticals. The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony, June 13, Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

"We are thrilled to receive this high honor from among a list of esteemed companies," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. "Our success is based on our innovative approach to optimizing compliance to therapy, health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases through our innovative clinical programs. We focus on helping to ensure that specialty drugs are seamlessly accessed by prescribed patients."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for American Business Awards consideration in a wide range of categories, with over 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"This award caps an unprecedented year for AscellaHealth, which has reached an impressive 1,556% four-year revenue increase," Belazi adds, "Our patient-first approach and customized Specialty Pharmacy programs and services support stakeholders across the entire industry, including patients, payers, life sciences and providers."

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

