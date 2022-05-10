Power Trucks USA Announces Franchising Opportunities

Power Trucks USA, your local one-stop automotive accessory shop and service center, is pleased to announce the availability of national franchising opportunities. Power Trucks USA franchising offers the competitive advantage of multiple profit centers for their franchisees. They perform all truck, Jeep, car and SUV aftermarket accessory sales, service, and installations. These include everything from lift kits, wheels, bumpers, lighting, bed covers, toolboxes, hitches, and winches to window tinting, audio systems and floor mats. In addition, their team also performs all general maintenance services including oil changes, brakes, tires, and engine repairs on all types of vehicles.

Learn more about franchising opportunities: https://powertrucksusafranchising.com/

"There's never been a better time to get into this business," says Jeremiah Fiel, founder and CEO of Power Trucks USA. "The aftermarket accessory industry just continues to grow. It's up to over $26 billion-a-year, and now with auto prices skyrocketing, people are holding on to their vehicles longer and spending more to customize them and keep them on the roads."

With over 15 years of customer service and automotive experience, Power Trucks USA has built a stellar reputation in the automotive service industry. The company decided that now is the ideal time to share this success with motivated, passionate people through franchising its proven system for success.

"Some of the greatest benefits of owning a Power Trucks USA franchise include the ability to build a thriving business while maintaining a great work/life balance," continues Fiel. "In addition, there is the sense of community you get by owning and operating a Power Trucks USA location. It's a win, win opportunity."

Additional benefits of starting a Power Trucks USA franchise include:

Getting in on ground floor of an underserved market

Low investment with high-revenue potential

National territory availability

Recession-resistant business

Tim Seltzer, chief operating officer of Power Trucks USA Franchising, states, "By franchising, we can offer a turnkey opportunity to hard working, motivated individuals who are looking to own a lucrative business and become leaders in their communities. With our support and mentoring, they will have all the tools to become experts in the automotive aftermarket accessory industry."

As a service to our active military members, veterans, and first responders, the brand offers a 10% discount on the franchise fee for our heroes starting with a single location and a 15% discount for those starting with multiple locations.

About Power Trucks USA

Power Trucks USA is the vision of owners Jeremiah Fiel, who has spent over 12 years in the truck accessory business as founder and owner of ASL Off Road (ASL), and Whitecap Enterprises, an organization that has been building high-performing, customer-focused companies for over 20 years. The primary enterprise of Power Trucks USA is selling and installing aftermarket truck accessories, Including, but not limited to wheels, tires, lift kits, bed covers, audio systems, lighting, bed liners, and more. Visit us at https://PowerTrucksUSA.com. For franchising opportunities, visit https://powertrucksusafranchising.com/.

