StorPool Named Finalist in 7 Categories of Storage Awards XIX

StorPool Storage today announced that it is a finalist in multiple categories of the 2022 Storage Awards, including Storage Innovation of the Year and "As a Service" Platform of the Year.

The "Storries" awards are a premier IT sector event that recognizes the industry's finest products, companies and people. Winners are selected by readers of Storage Magazine. StorPool has previously been honored by the Storage Awards with wins for Software Defined Storage (SDS) Vendor of the Year in 2020 and One to Watch – Product in 2017.

The 7 categories in which StorPool is competing this year include:

Storage Innovation of the Year

One to Watch – Vendor

Storage Innovators of the Year

Hyper-convergence Vendor of the Year

"As a Service" Platform of the Year

Software Defined Storage (SDS) Vendor of the Year

Storage Performance Optimization Company of the Year

StorPool accelerates the world by storing data more productively and helping businesses streamline their operations. StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing the data of demanding primary workloads - databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. Under the hood, the primary storage platform provides thin-provisioned volumes to the workloads and applications running in on-premise clouds. The native multi-site, multi-cluster and BC/DR capabilities supercharge hybrid- and multi-cloud efforts at scale.

"We are incredibly proud to be included among the biggest names in technology in not one, but seven categories of this year's Storage Awards," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "We recognize that such honors come from having a superior product and a satisfied customer base – both things we pride ourselves on tremendously. Being honored as a finalist across so many categories is a testament to the hard work of the entire StorPool team. We look forward to being further honored by readers of Storage Magazine who take the time to cast a vote for us."

Winners will be chosen via online voting available now via The Storries XIX website at https://www.storagemagazine.co.uk/storageawards/?page=sta2022vote. Voting closes May 30 with results presented at a black-tie gala dinner on June 9 in London and highlighted in a future issue of Storage Magazine.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary or secondary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients – Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, enterprises and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems.

