Lone Star Analysis Expands Office Space to Accommodate Continued Growth

Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, is expanding its Addison office space to accommodate additional employees and a growing book of business.

The Lone Star Analysis team with Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne and Addison Mayor Joe Chow celebrating the new addition to the company's office space. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lone Star has experienced sustained growth over the last few years; It's a testament to the work our team does," said Steve Roemerman, CEO and chairman, Lone Star Analysis. "In 2018, we had 68 employees and by the end of this year, we'll more than double that number. Growing our business, hiring new talent, and expanding our space is a win for the company, and bolsters our commitment and contribution to the City of Addison."

Lone Star is increasing its space by more than 10,000 square feet, bringing the company's Addison footprint to over 41,000 square feet.

Lone Star held its official ribbon cutting ceremony on May 6th, with Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, Addison Mayor Joe Chow, and members of the Addison City Council in attendance. The new facility is expected to be fully occupied by June 2022.

"We are grateful for the business environment in North Texas, and the work of officials like Congresswoman Van Duyne and Mayor Chow," Roemerman said during the ceremony.

From 2020 to 2021, the company experienced a 34% growth in revenue and 51% growth in client base. The company also recently announced expansion in the UK and Norway. Lone Star's goal in 2022 and beyond is to maintain steady, sustainable year-over-year growth, driven by new and existing customers, exceptional talent, and innovative solutions.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence, and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

