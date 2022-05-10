Semperis Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Best Workplaces for 2022

High-growth cybersecurity company recognized for its culture-first approach and dedication to being a force for good

Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Semperis is one of only twelve security companies that made the list in 2022.

Core to the company's mission, Semperis aims to be a force for good. Ransomware has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, targeting businesses and critical infrastructure services, including emergency services, hospitals, schools, and local government agencies. Staffed by a team of seasoned identity security experts, Semperis is on the front lines of this global cyberwar. The company provides comprehensive protection for enterprise identity systems such as Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD, and delivers breach preparedness and response services to help organizations avoid and recover from ransomware attacks.

"Excellent salary and benefits alone aren't enough to attract and keep great people," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. "Every member of our team enjoys participating in meaningful work and appreciates being part of a mission-driven company. At Semperis, our workforce across every department is part of a bigger mission to be a force for good, driven by a desire to help organizations and society at large to fight back against the impact of cyberwar. As we continue to grow our team, this recognition bolsters our commitment to not only do what is good for business, but also do what is good for the people and the communities in which we live and work."

Among the top three fastest-growing security companies in America per the Inc. 5000, Semperis recognizes that people are the most important aspect of its business and takes a culture-first approach to creating an exceptional workplace. For example, Semperis encourages team members to give back to their local communities through its "Good Semperian" program, which offers dedicated resources and paid time off to volunteer at various charities. Semperis also launched a ransomware task force to help healthcare companies and other critical infrastructure sectors recover from cyberattacks that risk public health and safety. Additionally, Semperis built a free cybersecurity assessment tool called Purple Knight for the community, now used by over 5,000 practitioners. Purple Knight identifies cybersecurity vulnerabilities in AD and Azure AD, the identity systems used in 90% of enterprises, and provides remediation guidance to close gaps.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list will be featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and also prominently featured on Inc.com.

