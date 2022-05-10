Predictive Analytics Firm FIntegrate Technology Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

Fintech helps automate, prioritize collections and recovery processes for credit unions and banks

William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by FIntegrate Technology for public relations services. The company selected the agency to assist in a complete rebrand, as well as design and manage the company's public relations program. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., FIntegrate provides data-driven portfolio tracking, collections and revenue recovery software and services to financial institutions throughout the U.S.

FIntegrate equips credit unions and banks with the ability to leverage predictive intelligence and automated risk scoring capabilities to increase revenue and improve operational efficiencies. The platform enables financial institutions to reduce loan loss reserves and mitigate risk, but more importantly, respect and retain customers who need guidance and support in managing their financial lives.

Kris Bishop, CEO and founder of FIntegrate, said, "Our approach to collection and recovery software is contrary to how the industry manages these services, and we needed an agency that can help us strike the right tone and communicate our unique message. Behind every delinquency is a person that did not plan to be late on their payment, so we help financial institutions treat each person with respect and empathy, while also expediting and increasing the recovery fees. William Mills Agency's track record in fintech public relations speaks for itself."

"It's rare to find a company involved in collections technology that puts the relationship between bankers and customers first," said Scott Mills, president of the William Mills Agency. "FIntegrate is using analytics to get ahead of collections efforts, we are proud to represent them."

About FIntegrate Technology

FIntegrate Technology, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., is a data-driven collections and analytics company focused on portfolio tracking and revenue recovery software for the financial services industry. Its FusionCRS™ solution is a fully featured collection and recovery management system that helps financial institutions streamline collections operations, improve collection resource productivity and increase results. For more information, visit https://www.fintegratetech.com/.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation's largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

