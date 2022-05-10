Nobul Brings Its First Consumer-Centric Marketplace for Residential Real Estate to the State of Texas

Leveraging Strong ties to the Lone Star State, including investors and board members, and relationships with local realtors, including Texas Premier Realty, Brixstone Real Estate, eXp Realty LLC, and others, Nobul brings its award-winning, consumer-centric marketplace for home buyers and sellers to thriving Texas real estate market

Nobul Technologies (www.nobul.com), a consumer-centric real estate technology company connecting home buyers and sellers to the right real estate agents that meet their needs, is proud to announce today that its marketplace is now available throughout the state of Texas, including but not limited to Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso. With Nobul, buyers and sellers in Texas now have the ability to review criteria and data that help them choose the right real estate agent for them, while agents compete for their business in real time. To date, Nobul has achieved billions of dollars in sales across more than 100 markets throughout North America, including Canada, Florida and Georgia. Nobul's entry into the Texas real estate market is part of a national U.S. rollout strategy for the company.

"Texas is the second most popular state in the United States for relocation, with more than 500,000 people moving to the Lone Star State every year," said Regan McGee, Founder, Chairman, CEO and of Nobul. "With our strong ties to the state, thanks to multiple investors and shareholders of Nobul's residing there, not to mention the burgeoning technology industry growing in the state, Texas is a perfect fit for Nobul and there couldn't be a better time for our technology to finally be available there. Our marketplace is both revolutionary and evolutionary. Consumers have grown accustomed to online marketplaces, price and product comparison tools, professional and consumer reviews to make purchases. Nobul is the next logical step in this evolution when it comes to real estate. With home sales on the rise, days on market continuing to fall, and more than 30 million people living in Texas alone, we couldn't be prouder to provide our technology to the thriving Texas real estate market."

Nobul saves home buyers and sellers the hassle of trying to find a real estate agent by providing easy access to verified reviews, track records, transaction history, services offered and commission rate comparisons, which allows consumers to choose the agent that best fits their needs. Nobul's innovative platform is poised to help everyone in Texas, current residents and people looking to relocate alike, who are looking to buy or sell a home. The platform also provides prospective buyers with curated property listings.

To ensure its path to success in the Lone Star State, Nobul has already built relationships with realtors from numerous brokerages, including Texas Premier Realty, Brixstone Real Estate, eXp Realty LLC and more, who are getting to know the Nobul platform. In addition to Nobul's marketplace empowering buyers and sellers in their real estate transactions, realtors and agents continue to see the value in the company's platform for making the home buying and selling process more transparent and providing choice, accountability, and simplicity to the real estate industry. Since there is no cost for agents to participate, and through the agent ranking system, agents compete for consumers' business with no preferential treatment.

"We're happy to have Nobul's innovative technology platform come to Texas to help Texas Premier Realty's 600+ agents get quality client referrals, to improve our deal flow and give buyers and sellers a better experience," said Daryl Zipp, Broker for Texas Premier Realty.

Since 2010, roughly 700,000 people have moved to Texas from California alone. The low cost of living, no state income tax, thriving economy, great schools, and recreation are named as some of the top reasons to move to Texas.

"I've lived in Texas for over 25 years and believe Nobul is a perfect fit for the market," said Texas-based Nobul board member Scott Reed. "As the platform continues to gain traction, I believe the Texas real estate market could gain greatly from Nobul's disruptive and transparent residential real estate marketplace technology. Tech-savvy home buyers and sellers here are looking for more customized and easier ways to evaluate agents submitting bids for their business. We believe Nobul is exactly what they've been looking for."

ABOUT NOBUL

Nobul Technologies (www.nobul.com) is the world's only open digital consumer-centric marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to the best real estate agent for them. Nobul's platform enables buyers and sellers to easily access real estate agents' transaction histories, pricing, services offered, and genuine reviews from people who have actually used them. The platform brings transparency, choice, accountability and simplicity to the real estate industry through powerful innovative technology supported by real people who truly care. Nobul has won many prestigious awards including the CNBC Upstart 100 Award and has crossed over $5,000,000,000 (five billion dollars) in completed sales, since its inception. For more information on Nobul, visit www.nobul.com.

