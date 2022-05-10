MolinaCares Presents $100,000 Grant to Compass Health Broadway Campus Redevelopment Campaign

Funds Support Expanding Behavioral Health Capacity in the North Sound Region

The MolinaCares Accord ("MolinaCares"), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Washington, recently presented a $100,000 grant to support Compass Health's Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project. The grant will help fund construction of a 72,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will expand community-based behavioral health care services and its workforce in northwest Washington. The grant is a part of The MolinaCares Behavioral Health Initiative to increase access to behavioral health across the state.

"We are honored to support the Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project to help deliver behavioral health care to low-income individuals," said Dr. Jay Fathi, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. "This project will help expand behavioral health care infrastructure in the North Sound region and provide services and care with the dignity that patients and staff deserve."

Rates of anxiety and depression among U.S. adults were four times higher last year than in pre-pandemic years. The Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project will help provide community-based care to individuals in need of intensive services to support their behavioral health, establishing a new 16-bed inpatient evaluation and treatment facility, a 16-bed crisis stabilization unit, intensive outpatient care services, and offices for crisis prevention.

"Through this partnership with MolinaCares, the redevelopment of our Broadway Campus will allow us to better address some of our region's most urgent behavioral health needs," said Tom Sebastian, president and CEO of Compass Health. "We are excited to see the positive impact this new facility will have on our community, especially for those in need of intensive behavioral health care services."

The Broadway Campus, which encompasses an entire city block in Everett, is Compass Health's largest and most comprehensive location. The redeveloped facility is projected to provide 30,000 points of behavioral health service to approximately 1,500 adults each year. For more details about the Broadway Campus Redevelopment Project, please visit https://www.compasshealth.org/.

About The MolinaCares Accord

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Washington, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

About Compass Health

Compass Health is Northwest Washington's behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children's services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties. Learn more: www.compasshealth.org

