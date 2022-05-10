Solana-based Jet Protocol Turns to DAO Governance Model to Broaden Decentralized Community

JetGovern offers a new way for borrow and lend participants to confidently participate in the best of DeFi
Jet Protocol is an open source, non-custodial liquidity protocol on the Solana Blockchain pushing the envelope on decentralized finance (DeFi) and debt capital markets efficiency. Through its lending products built for the emerging DeFi ecosystem, Jet has taken the first step in building a truly decentralized and censorship-resistant protocol providing the infrastructure for both individuals and institutions to access on-chain financial debt instruments.
Jet's design takes advantage of Solana's unmatched speed and dramatically low fees, allowing for users to borrow against over-collateralized debt positions whilst honing the value of flexible, capital-efficient margins.
In efforts to provide an on-chain governance system representative of not only the Jet user base, but also the broader DeFi community, Jet has released JetGovern — a new mechanism to govern the platform in an effective and decentralized manner. JetGovern is the first step in Jet's overarching strategy to introduce decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance to its growing user base.
"At Jet, a well-composed and strategically maintained system of governance is necessary in order to make decisions on everything – from run-of-the-mill functioning of the protocol, adjustment to policies of the JET token, adding new collateral types, dealing with a crisis, or deciding the direction of development and governance itself," said Jet CEO Wil Barnes. "Leveraging experience with governance frameworks from first-mover protocols like MakerDAO, we are constructing a truly battle-tested governance ecosystem with all the checks and balances in place to sustain growth and development."
JetGovern incorporates both on-chain and off-chain governance structures to ensure a trustless, secure and effective consensus building process. On-chain governance employs voting mechanisms on the blockchain through the JET token which is used to represent the user's stake and confer voting rights, while off-chain governance takes place on the Jet Protocol forum where anyone can create or vote on a proposal.
The implementation of JetGovern, and subsequently the transition to a DAO structure, further emulates Jet's commitment to ensuring truly decentralized governance of the protocol. Through the usage of the JET governance token, users will be able to lead the platform without going through any centralized or third party authority, putting full control in the hands of the protocol's users, and the Jet community.
About Jet Protocol
Jet is an open source, non-custodial liquidity protocol on the Solana Network pushing the envelope on decentralized finance and debt capital markets efficiency. Jet's next-generation borrow and lend platform, which leverages Solana's unmatched speed, performance, and scalability, provides retail participants the ability to borrow against their digital assets without having to liquidate their positions. Jet aims to re-engineer decentralized, community-driven lending products in the burgeoning Solana ecosystem.
For more information, visit jetprotocol.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005338/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.