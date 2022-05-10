InnovationForce Names Arizona Public Service Veteran Ivan Aguilar as Chief Technology Officer

Technology Leader to Accelerate and Simplify Innovation Execution for Utilities

InnovationForce, the company developing the world's first purpose-built SaaS-based platform to automate and democratize the innovation process, has named Ivan Aguilar its Chief Technology Officer. Building on his 18 years with Arizona Public Service, Aguilar will lead and scale the development of the company's unique software platform supporting utilities around the world to consistently accelerate and optimize the innovation process, drive technology, and enable breakthroughs that will offset climate change for a more sustainable future.

"I've been privileged to work with Ivan over the years and have always been impressed with his passion for pursuing innovation in the energy industry and his deep level of technical knowledge in this space," said Kim Getgen, InnovationForce CEO. "Based on his progressive career responsibilities within a large utility, Ivan knows first-hand the barriers to innovating within these complex environments. I can't think of anyone who is better suited to lead our technology development."

Aguilar began his electric utility industry career at APS as a software developer writing code for the Transmission Energy Management System. He eventually transitioned into a new role on the APS cybersecurity team as the lead security analyst for the Industrial Control Systems environments within APS and expanded the utility's NERC CIP compliance capabilities as the utility's lead Cybersecurity Representative on the CIP compliance team. Aguilar then transitioned to a new role as an Energy Innovation Advisor, where he provided technical leadership on Grid Modernization and Customer Technology initiatives. His most recent role with APS was Manager of Advanced Grid Technologies, where he owned the company grid modernization strategy and was a key stakeholder in wildfire mitigation, decarbonization, transition to clean energy, digital transformation, and electrification initiatives.

"I believe my work at InnovationForce will make a tremendous impact on the industry," Aguilar said. "My experiences with APS were great learning opportunities that eventually placed me right at the intersection of what innovation requires today. I'm excited to take on this new role and develop an intuitive technology platform that will help my colleagues throughout the industry compound their return on innovation in an easier, faster way."

InnovationForce was launched with a focus on the energy industry to work with utilities that have the most urgent need to innovate faster. Working together, InnovationForce and its customers and partners have established an impressive use case library to help utilities accelerate the adoption of decarbonization technologies, enable transportation electrification, improve grid resiliency, and prevent wildfires.

About InnovationForce

InnovationForce™ is simplifying the often-complicated innovation process with a revolutionary technology platform that helps enterprises innovate faster while reducing the number of manhours per person. Through the use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), InnovationForce brings in the right people at the right time while collecting KPIs that drive adoption and optimizes team performance. Our mission is to automate the innovation process for industries solving the world's most complex energy, defense, and logistics problems.

