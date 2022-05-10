InnovationForce Names Arizona Public Service Veteran Ivan Aguilar as Chief Technology Officer

Technology Leader to Accelerate and Simplify Innovation Execution for Utilities
InnovationForce, the company developing the world's first purpose-built SaaS-based platform to automate and democratize the innovation process, has named Ivan Aguilar its Chief Technology Officer. Building on his 18 years with Arizona Public Service, Aguilar will lead and scale the development of the company's unique software platform supporting utilities around the world to consistently accelerate and optimize the innovation process, drive technology, and enable breakthroughs that will offset climate change for a more sustainable future.
Click HERE for a headshot of Ivan Aguilar.
"I've been privileged to work with Ivan over the years and have always been impressed with his passion for pursuing innovation in the energy industry and his deep level of technical knowledge in this space," said Kim Getgen, InnovationForce CEO. "Based on his progressive career responsibilities within a large utility, Ivan knows first-hand the barriers to innovating within these complex environments. I can't think of anyone who is better suited to lead our technology development."
Aguilar began his electric utility industry career at APS as a software developer writing code for the Transmission Energy Management System. He eventually transitioned into a new role on the APS cybersecurity team as the lead security analyst for the Industrial Control Systems environments within APS and expanded the utility's NERC CIP compliance capabilities as the utility's lead Cybersecurity Representative on the CIP compliance team. Aguilar then transitioned to a new role as an Energy Innovation Advisor, where he provided technical leadership on Grid Modernization and Customer Technology initiatives. His most recent role with APS was Manager of Advanced Grid Technologies, where he owned the company grid modernization strategy and was a key stakeholder in wildfire mitigation, decarbonization, transition to clean energy, digital transformation, and electrification initiatives.
"I believe my work at InnovationForce will make a tremendous impact on the industry," Aguilar said. "My experiences with APS were great learning opportunities that eventually placed me right at the intersection of what innovation requires today. I'm excited to take on this new role and develop an intuitive technology platform that will help my colleagues throughout the industry compound their return on innovation in an easier, faster way."
InnovationForce was launched with a focus on the energy industry to work with utilities that have the most urgent need to innovate faster. Working together, InnovationForce and its customers and partners have established an impressive use case library to help utilities accelerate the adoption of decarbonization technologies, enable transportation electrification, improve grid resiliency, and prevent wildfires.
Last month, InnovationForce launched its 2022 Innovation Trends Report Card which highlighted the trends and barriers to executing innovation within a wide range of organizations. Download the report HERE.
About InnovationForce
InnovationForce™ is simplifying the often-complicated innovation process with a revolutionary technology platform that helps enterprises innovate faster while reducing the number of manhours per person. Through the use of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), InnovationForce brings in the right people at the right time while collecting KPIs that drive adoption and optimizes team performance. Our mission is to automate the innovation process for industries solving the world's most complex energy, defense, and logistics problems.
Learn more at InnovationForce.io or our Connected Utility programs at theconnectedutility.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005458/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.