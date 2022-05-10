Heritage Senior Living Promotes Tammy Schafer to Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran to drive new growth, development opportunities throughout Wisconsin; Senior living provider also promotes Justin Gerbers to Regional Director of Operations

Heritage Senior Living, one of the largest senior living providers in Wisconsin, announced today the promotion of Tammy Schafer to Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining Heritage Senior Living in 2019 as Vice President of Operations, Schafer has overseen the company's 15 communities throughout Wisconsin, all departments and operational functions, and the more than 780 staff across the State. In her new role as Chief Operating Officer, Schafer will maintain her current responsibilities while also taking on a larger role in driving new growth and development opportunities for both the company and its staff.

"We are thrilled to recognize Tammy with such a well-deserved promotion," said Milo Pinkerton, founder, President and CEO of Heritage Senior Living. "Each and every day, Tammy brings to life our mission and vision to be the best senior living provider in Wisconsin, and she helps elevate the level of care for our residents and development opportunities for our people. It is because of these efforts and those of our people that our memory care communities are now best in class, equipped with new programming features and innovative technology to help positively differentiate us throughout the industry."

Schafer has more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry and has held leadership roles at various senior living communities. Prior to joining Heritage Senior Living, Schafer served as the President and CEO of Saint Simeon's Senior Community in Tulsa, Okla., as well as the Senior Vice President of Operations at Evergreen Senior Living Properties in Abilene, Texas. Schafer holds a bachelor's degree in gerontology from Oklahoma State University and a master's degree in business management from Southern Nazarene University.

"I am excited to undertake this new position and continue my leadership role at Heritage Senior Living," said Schafer. "As a company, we have so many positive opportunities ahead. While we always strive to be a successful health care provider within our industry, a key priority of mine will continue to be developing our greatest asset, which is our people. By creating new initiatives that drive career growth and development, we will solidify our position as an employer of choice, ultimately attracting and retaining the type of talent that furthers our ability to provide the best quality of care every one of our residents deserves."

Additionally, Heritage Senior Living announced the promotion of Justin Gerbers to Regional Director of Operations. In this role, Gerbers will oversee operations for seven of the company's communities. Previously, Gerbers served as the Executive Director of the company's Aspire Senior Living Kimberly community before being promoted to Area Director. Prior to joining Heritage Senior Living in 2020, Gerbers spent more than 11 years in operational roles at BAKA Enterprises, Inc.

About Heritage Senior Living

Headquartered in West Allis, Wisconsin, Heritage Senior Living was founded in 2000 by Milo Pinkerton to provide residents with the highest quality of care possible, while at the same time promoting independence and maintaining dignity. Heritage Senior Living has 15 senior living communities throughout Wisconsin that are home to more than 2,000 seniors. Most Heritage Senior Living communities offer several levels of care, from independent living to assisted and enhanced assisted living and memory care units, so that residents can embrace life's journey from the comfort and convenience of one location that meets all of their physical, mental and emotional needs. For more information, visit: http://heritagesenior.com/.

