ThreatConnect Appoints Burney Barker as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive Global Growth for Leader in Risk-led, Intelligence-Driven Security Operations
ThreatConnect Inc.®, the leading platform for security operations and threat intelligence teams to share information and orchestrate and automate processes, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Burney Barker as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Barker will drive new growth strategies, including a deeper focus on technology and reseller partnerships.
Barker brings over 30 years of experience leading sales teams and driving growth in global IT and cybersecurity companies, having held executive roles at industry leaders, including Forescout, Gigamon, EMC, and many others.
"As enterprises continue to turn to ThreatConnect to improve the efficacy and efficiency of their security processes, we're fortunate to have an industry veteran like Burney at the help of our sales and solution engineering teams," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "Burney will be absolutely instrumental to our continued expansion."
ThreatConnect is seeing unprecedented demand for its solutions, which infuse threat intelligence and company-specific risk quantification into operational security processes. This approach allows organizations to proactively defend against attacks and respond quickly and confidently when an incident occurs. The company serves nearly 200 enterprises around the world, including some of the largest financial services, telecommunications, and technology companies.
Sharing his motivations for joining ThreatConnect, Barker commented, "This was an easy decision – ThreatConnect's products and customer base are second to none. Nearly 200 enterprises, including some of the world's largest and most sophisticated financial services, telecommunications and technology companies rely on our technology every day. I'm honored and excited to join the company at such an exciting time."
About ThreatConnect
ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com.
