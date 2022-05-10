American Express Teams Up with Versapay to Create a More Efficient Accounts Receivable Experience for Suppliers and Buyers

Partnership Will Help Suppliers Accepting American Express Virtual Cards Get Paid Faster by Reducing Steps in Payments Process
American Express AXP and Versapay, the Collaborative Accounts Receivable company, today announced a new agreement to provide suppliers who utilize the functionality of American Express virtual cards with access to Versapay's world-class collaborative accounts receivable (AR) network of buyers and suppliers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005951/en/
Through Versapay's leading AR automation solution American Express is helping suppliers to increase efficiency, accelerate cash flow, and dramatically improve customer experiences in the invoice to cash cycle.
"Business buyers are increasingly turning to virtual cards to make faster, more efficient payments while giving them flexibility and better cash-flow management. Suppliers are benefiting from these faster payments; however, the increasing volume of these transactions is making automating the receivables even more essential," said Colleen Taylor, President, Global Merchant Services – U.S. at American Express. "Our collaboration with Versapay will enable us to offer a fully automated acceptance experience and further support our supplier network while helping to improve the B2B payments process."
The program also includes Versapay's ePayment Delivery Service (ePDS), which eliminates email-based payment delivery and automates the processing and reconciling of virtual card payments. ePayment Delivery Service ingests, transforms, and delivers remittance data directly to suppliers. With available straight-through-processing, ePDS can fully automate virtual card acceptance.
Additionally, suppliers that are referred to Versapay's AR Automation platform through American Express can take advantage of exclusive, preferred pricing for Versapay's platform services. Versapay's AR Automation platform is an end-to-end solution that streamlines and automates every part of the AR process, from invoicing to payment and cash reconciliation.
"We're excited to partner with American Express to streamline and automate virtual card acceptance," said Craig O'Neill Versapay. "Furthermore, through this program, companies automatically become part of Versapay's Collaborative AR Network, making it easy for them to take advantage of our advanced AR automation technology that improves cash flow and drives efficiency."
Suppliers interested in learning more should reach out to their dedicated American Express client manager for more information.
About American Express
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress. Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.
About Versapay
Versapay is the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR). The Versapay Collaborative AR Network is the first solution that empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Versapay's AR automation solutions and next-generation B2B payments network makes billing and payments easier for enterprises, increasing efficiencies, accelerating cash flow, and dramatically improving the customer experience. Versapay has offices in Toronto, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, and Sydney, and is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005951/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.