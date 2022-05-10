Introducing Currency Sour Electrolyte Gummies, a New Product Line From Behold Brands

Currency Spotlights Functional Ingredients of Cannabis and Electrolytes
Behold Brands, developer of purposeful cannabis products built on consumer intention and dispelling stigmas, announces the launch of its signature performance edible, Currency, an all-sour lineup of cannabis gummies with electrolytes and a through-and-through sour experience.
Currency elevates cannabis as a functional ingredient for consumers looking to get in the zone, not zone out. These sour-forward edibles are designed to encourage a heightened sense of awareness in a busy world.
"Our consumers range from athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, to creatives seeking new ideas and experiences. We believe that people are at their best when they're open to all possibilities," said Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Mark Ledewitz.
"We developed Currency for the neglected group of cannabis acceptors who are open to exploring cannabis but put off by prohibition-era stoner stereotypes," added Zach Helms, CEO and Co-Founder.
Formulated by food scientists, Currency keeps the sour taste throughout with no dusty sugar or acid coating and comes in four flavors. Each gummy has 5mg THC and 100mg total THC per 20-piece pack.
Currency (MSRP $35) is currently available in select Massachusetts dispensaries, with licensing and retail opportunities in all regulated markets.
About Currency
Established in Massachusetts, Currency is a line of personal performance products formulated by food scientists that spotlight cannabis as the functional ingredient it truly is. Whether it's a tough workout, creative challenge, fun hobby, or bouncing back from a big night out, Currency helps create a positive flow state, boosting awareness and focus. With flavorful varieties that pair the mouth-watering zing of lemonade with pomegranate, strawberry, mango and watermelon, each sour electrolyte gummy has 5mg THC for motivated consumers who want to zone in, not out. Learn more: currencygummies.com
About Behold Brands
Behold Brands is changing the way Americans consume cannabis. This new house of brands brings innovative infused products to market with a fresh approach centered on intention—because cannabis as a functional ingredient empowers consumers to find enjoyment and wellness in a whole new way. Tapping into its founders' expertise in pharma, tech, healthcare and branding, the Massachusetts-based company partners with trusted cannabis edibles manufacturers throughout the U.S. to create a dynamic, consumer-focused house of brands. With the mission of making breakthrough products that dispel cannabis stigmas and stereotypes to create new market entry points, Behold Brands connects with consumers on a different, more profound level. Learn more: beholdgreatbrands.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005476/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.