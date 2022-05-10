Introducing Currency Sour Electrolyte Gummies, a New Product Line From Behold Brands

Currency Spotlights Functional Ingredients of Cannabis and Electrolytes

Behold Brands, developer of purposeful cannabis products built on consumer intention and dispelling stigmas, announces the launch of its signature performance edible, Currency, an all-sour lineup of cannabis gummies with electrolytes and a through-and-through sour experience.

Currency elevates cannabis as a functional ingredient for consumers looking to get in the zone, not zone out. These sour-forward edibles are designed to encourage a heightened sense of awareness in a busy world.

"Our consumers range from athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, to creatives seeking new ideas and experiences. We believe that people are at their best when they're open to all possibilities," said Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Mark Ledewitz.

"We developed Currency for the neglected group of cannabis acceptors who are open to exploring cannabis but put off by prohibition-era stoner stereotypes," added Zach Helms, CEO and Co-Founder.

Formulated by food scientists, Currency keeps the sour taste throughout with no dusty sugar or acid coating and comes in four flavors. Each gummy has 5mg THC and 100mg total THC per 20-piece pack.

Currency (MSRP $35) is currently available in select Massachusetts dispensaries, with licensing and retail opportunities in all regulated markets.

About Currency

Established in Massachusetts, Currency is a line of personal performance products formulated by food scientists that spotlight cannabis as the functional ingredient it truly is. Whether it's a tough workout, creative challenge, fun hobby, or bouncing back from a big night out, Currency helps create a positive flow state, boosting awareness and focus. With flavorful varieties that pair the mouth-watering zing of lemonade with pomegranate, strawberry, mango and watermelon, each sour electrolyte gummy has 5mg THC for motivated consumers who want to zone in, not out. Learn more: currencygummies.com

About Behold Brands

Behold Brands is changing the way Americans consume cannabis. This new house of brands brings innovative infused products to market with a fresh approach centered on intention—because cannabis as a functional ingredient empowers consumers to find enjoyment and wellness in a whole new way. Tapping into its founders' expertise in pharma, tech, healthcare and branding, the Massachusetts-based company partners with trusted cannabis edibles manufacturers throughout the U.S. to create a dynamic, consumer-focused house of brands. With the mission of making breakthrough products that dispel cannabis stigmas and stereotypes to create new market entry points, Behold Brands connects with consumers on a different, more profound level. Learn more: beholdgreatbrands.com

