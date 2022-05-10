Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Suisun City, California

Solution to provide better infrastructure for remote work and centralized processes

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL announced that it has signed an agreement with Suisun City, California, for several of Tyler's solutions, including ERP Pro, powered by Incode®; Enterprise Permitting & Licensing, powered by EnerGov™; Enterprise Asset Management; Time & Attendance; and Content Manager.

The city has been using an older enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that does not have much flexibility for customization. The city wanted to make the entire ERP system more centralized, rather than using multiple vendors for its asset management and permitting needs. After assessing Tyler's solutions, the city felt Tyler offered a strong suite of software that all interacted with each other and would make the city's services more efficient and effective.

"We are excited to bring a contemporary ERP solution to our staff that will streamline business operations and minimize redundancies in our office," said Lakhwinder Deol, finance director, Suisun City. "We are confident in Tyler's caliber of products and in their strong partnership, and we are looking forward to kicking off this implementation with them."

Once implemented, the city hopes to achieve the following main benefits:

Ability to bring efficient services to the community

Avoid manual work by having a more centralized and modern ERP system

Provide better infrastructure to employees so they can effectively work remotely

In addition to its core functionality, Tyler's ERP Pro solution offers more than 50 integrated modules, so it can deliver exactly what the city needs. In this case, the city will be managing time and attendance, permitting and licensing, and financial management. Staff will be able to access all important information from anywhere 24/7, supporting a remote work environment.

"Our real-time integrated solutions that are being implemented throughout the city will create efficiencies, bring better transparency, and aid in making critical business decisions," said Dane Womble, president of Tyler's Local Government Division. "We look forward to empowering their staff to use our solutions to help streamline their business operations. Additionally, with My Civic, citizens can more easily interact with the city through our integrated citizen engagement mobile application."

Suisun City is located in Solano County, California. It has a population of roughly 30,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies TYL provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

