Alkaline88® 1-Liter 12-Pack Will Be Available in Approximately 8,000 Stores of America's Largest Drugstore Chain

Alkaline88 12-Pack Available Just in Time for Summer in Approximately 8,000 New Locations Across the Country

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced today that the country's largest drugstore chain will carry the Alkaline88 1-Liter 12 pack as part of a special summer promotion. The 12-pack is already on shelves in many of the drugstore chain's stores across the country and will soon be available in approximately 8,000 total chain locations throughout the summer.

"With the offer of our 1-liter 12-pack for this summer, the nation's largest drugstore chain is now carrying four different Alkaline88® SKUs," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "During the special summer promotion, new and loyal Akaline88 consumers alike should be drawn to the product, as the Alkaline88 12-pack will be prominently featured on endcaps, promotional aisles, and special off-shelf merchandising displays. Our 1-Liter 12 pack will make it easy for consumers to take our Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 to all their summer outings and adventures.

"The addition of a fourth Alkaline88 SKU in a retail giant like this is a testament to the growth of our brand. After only thirty months in this major drugstore chain, their customers can now choose from our 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter 12-pack, and 1-liter single serve, which can be found in store coolers across the country. This is a great example of our brand's organic in-store growth that has helped Alkaline88 to become the 9th largest value-added water in the country and the fastest-growing the top-10 value-added water in the country. Per the most recent Nielsen xAOC data for the 26-weeks ending April 23, 2022, Alkaline88 grew 39.7% YoY in Dollar Volume, over 2x the category, and 25% in Unit Volume, over 50x the category," concluded Mr. Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company WTER is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company's products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the 12-pack will soon be available in approximately 8,000 total chain locations throughout the summer; and that the Company's 1-Liter 12 pack will make it easy for consumers to take the Company's Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 to all their summer outings and adventures.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005271/en/