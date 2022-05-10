HyreCar to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Monday, May 16, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
HyreCar Inc. HYRE, the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today announces that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022 immediately following the close of market.
Joe Furnari, CEO, Serge De Bock, CFO, and Brian Allan, President, will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 16, 2022, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the HyreCar Inc. conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10166689/f290c826e9. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.
The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ngAwla2L. The webcast replay will be available for three months and can be accessed through the above links.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. HYRE is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM's that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
