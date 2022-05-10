BostonGene Announces Integration With NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)

The Inclusion of NCCN Guidelines® Into the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Test Report Allows Physicians Real-Time Access to Evidenced-Based Care for Cancer Patients

BostonGene today announced a strategic agreement with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) to integrate its Clinical Practice Guidelines into the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Test reports.

The NCCN Guidelines® are comprehensive, evidence-based recommendations for the prevention, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Applicable to over 97% of malignancies affecting patients in the United States, the NCCN Guidelines assist physicians, nurses, payers, patients, and families in cancer care decision-making.

The BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Test uses DNA whole exome (WES) and RNA transcriptome (RNAseq) sequencing to analyze the tumor and its surrounding stroma, revealing critical drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, and biomarkers of response, and link findings to recommended management. By integrating genomic and transcriptomic analysis, in concert with the patient's clinical history, the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Test provides information regarding biomarkers associated with response/resistance to therapies or therapeutic combinations, NCCN Guidelines treatment recommendations, and ongoing clinical trials.

"Combining BostonGene's genomic and transcriptomic analysis with the NCCN Guidelines creates a significant opportunity to provide evidence-based care for cancer patients," said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. "We are pleased to be working with NCCN to further strengthen the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Test report and provide additional decision-making information to physicians."

"NCCN is committed to maintaining clinical practice guidelines that include actionable biomarkers and recommendations for cancer treatment options based upon biomarker results. We are pleased that BostonGene will be utilizing the NCCN Guidelines to generate reports linking biomarker results with evidence-based treatment recommendations," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer at NCCN.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene's mission is to power healthcare's transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and improve economics. BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ Tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

About NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

