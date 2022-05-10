ERIS Introduces Scriva, the Most Intuitive, Flexible Report-Writing Platform Integrating End-to-end Services for Environmental Property Due Diligence

Innovative Report-Writing Technology, With Full ERIS Data Integration

ERIS - Environmental Risk Information Services, leading provider of historic and current environmental property data and information in North America, is adding Scriva, a report authoring platform, to their comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end services for the property due diligence industry.

"Adding Scriva to our technology portfolio completes our ERIS Power Suite, which can now provide true end-to-end services for our customers," said Carol Le Noury, President of ERIS. "Not only can people order current and historical environmental information for any property in North America, now they can also seamlessly integrate it into Scriva, which they can use to more quickly and efficiently author their complex Phase 1 assessments, or any technical or non-technical reports or documents."

Scriva is the latest technology innovation from ERIS, completing a comprehensive array of tools, including ERIS Xplorer, ERIS Mobile, Figure Creator, the Vapor Screening Tool (US), and ERIS Direct.

Scriva is a state-of-the-art online report-writing platform that offers:

Flexible, form-built document templates

Comprehensive integration with all ERIS data and tools

Unlimited users and templates

Easy-to-use, customizable interface and project management dashboard

For more information about everything Scriva can do to make report writing easier, visit scriva.com.

About ERIS

ERIS has been providing critical environmental risk and historical information for properties since 1999. ERIS serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. ERIS is a division of Glacier Media, a Canada-based media and information business, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, please visit erisinfo.com.

About the name Scriva

The name of our report-writing platform, Scriva, is derived from the Italian word, scrivere, meaning to write. Named by Diana Saccone, Senior Vice President, Technology — and of Italian descent — Scriva was developed by a team of dedicated women who conceived, incubated, and created the technology. For more information, please visit scriva.com.

