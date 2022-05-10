Riskalyze Announces a Blockbuster Fearless Investing Summit 2022 Lineup

Riskalyze, the industry-leading risk-centric wealth management platform serving tens of thousands of financial advisors, today announced the return of its Fearless Investing Summit in Salt Lake City from October 19th – 21st. The 2022 Fearless Investing Summit will be the first event hosted at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, the city's newest hotel.
Recently named one of US News' six conferences for financial advisors in 2022 and among the 11 "best" financial advisor conferences to choose from in 2022 by Michael Kitces, the Fearless Investing Summit will consist of three action-packed days of keynote addresses, panel discussions and educational breakout sessions as well as a best-in-class industry speaker lineup for over 800 financial advisor attendees to experience in person. Attendees will also glean insights and inspiration from world-class main stage sessions including:
- Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic Gold Medalist and widely regarded as "The World's Greatest Female Athlete," will lead an engaging session on how to overcome obstacles to success.
- Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein, Orion CEO Eric Clarke, and Redtail Technology CEO Brian McLaughlin will have a fireside chat about how the Orion-Redtail deal came together, and how to maximize technology integrations in the financial services industry.
- Morgan Housel, award-winning author of The Psychology of Money and partner at Collaborative Fund, will keynote the conference's opening session.
- …and a whole host of industry leaders such as Tricia Rothschild, Lori Hardwick, Jamie Hopkins, Robert Sofia, Samantha Russell, Suzanne Siracuse, Mark Matson, Kate Healy, and Riskalyze Chair Laurie Schultz, among others.
"What started as our annual user conference has blossomed into an incredible industry-wide event and we can't wait to welcome over 800 advisors, partners and friends for a unique, educational and empowering experience," Klein said. "We were thrilled to lead the way in bringing the industry back together last fall, and Fearless 22 is not to be missed!"
Along with a dozen hours of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® continuing education and more than 70 breakout sessions, Riskalyze is partnering with Females and Finance to host the second annual Fearless Women Summit in conjunction with the conference.
Summit attendees can also look forward to an unparalleled 10:1 Riskalyze staff to attendee ratio for personalized training and product education.
"We craft every experience with our customers to exceed expectations, create raving fans, and set the bar by which they compare every other event," said Dan Bolton, Vice President of Brand Experience at Riskalyze. "The Fearless Investing Summit is our capstone moment each year to showcase this value, and this year we're building our best experience yet."
Interested attendees and partners can learn more and register by visiting riskalyze.com/fearless.
Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005618/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
