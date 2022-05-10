Accomplished Aerospace and Defense Industry Expert Stephen P. Aubin Joins Metawave Board of Directors

Metawave Corporation, a world leader in high-end sensing and perception solutions for terrestrial and aerospace mobility applications, today announced that Stephen P. Aubin, Ph.D., has been appointed to its board of directors. Dr. Aubin has decades of aerospace, defense, and national security policy experience — serving most recently as vice president for defense strategy and market research at Raytheon Technologies.

Dr. Stephen P. Aubin joins Metawave Board as strategic advisor. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am very excited to welcome Steve to our outstanding board of directors as a strategic advisor," said Metawave CEO and founder, Maha Achour. "His wealth of experience and long-standing connections in the aerospace and defense industries will be invaluable as we make measurable inroads into those markets. I look forward to Steve's guidance and contributions to our product development and delivery strategies."

Dr. Aubin joins Denso's Tony Cannestra, Metawave's Maha Achour and Conny Marx, and Karen C. Francis on the Metawave Board.

"I am really excited to join Metawave's Board of Directors, particularly as the company turns to aerospace and defense for key applications of its disruptive millimeter wave technologies in areas like highly-automated and fully-autonomous ground and aerial vehicle operations," said Stephen Aubin. "Metawave's mature technology comes at a time when the U.S. Department of Defense is looking to incorporate advanced commercial technologies to accelerate acquisition timelines, and when commercial companies are expanding into areas like advanced air mobility."

About Stephen P. Aubin

Stephen P. Aubin, Ph.D., brings decades of experience in aerospace and defense, and national security policy to Metawave. He most recently served as vice president for defense strategy and market research at Raytheon Technologies, where he developed defense portfolio strategy and tracked current and emerging defense market and technology trends. Dr. Aubin previously held senior strategy and business development roles at the Raytheon Company, Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin. Earlier in his career, he led policy and communications for the Air Force Association, worked in the Immediate Office of the Secretary of Defense, and served in the US Army as a military intelligence officer.

About Metawave Corporation - Metawave is pioneering disruptive millimeter wave technologies that accelerate the transition to highly automated and fully autonomous ground and aerial vehicle operation meeting safety and emerging services goals. With its patented, high-resolution all-weather imaging SPEKTRA radar modules, and associated software stacks, Metawave is delivering the missing sensor with unmatched long-range sensing and perception based on novel machine learning and AI to automotive, tracking, trains, aerial and drone customers. Its SPEKTRA™ radar is the first automotive analog beamsteering radar with resolution capable of distinguishing objects close to each other, in difficult driving scenarios and in all-weather conditions, making cars safer and smarter. Metawave TURBO™ active repeaters and KLONE™ passive reflectors enable faster, more efficient, and lower cost 5G deployments, bringing connectivity to billions of users both indoors and out. Metawave's AWARE™AI object classification platform is the first demonstration of real-time radar object classification. Founded in 2017, Metawave is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Visit us at www.metawave.co, email us at info@metawave.co, and follow us on Twitter @metawavecorp, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

