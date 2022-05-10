Seiler LLP Again Ranked Among Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

Seiler LLP, one of the nation's leading advisory, tax, and accounting firms in the high-net-worth and closely held business space, is pleased to announce the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal have once again recognized the firm as one of the "Best Places to Work" in the Bay Area. This marks the firm's fourth appearance on the esteemed list since 2017.

George D. Marinos, Seiler's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is the third year in a row we have received this recognition, and I think of the Will Rogers quote that 'Even if you are on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there.' The current environment continues to present massive challenges to organizations of all sizes and industries, so we allow and promote our supremely talented people at all levels to fully express themselves by thinking creatively, working nimbly, and contributing to the greater good of the firm in their own unique way. By doing this, it is a foregone conclusion that our clients will ultimately be the beneficiaries of the best-in-class service they have come to expect from us."

Inclusion on the annual list is based on comprehensive feedback from employees. Confidential questionnaires allow them to rate their employers on various foundational business components, including leadership, compensation and benefits, management practices, and a collaborative culture.

Seiler is considered exceptional in each of these areas; the firm ranked #21 among companies with 100-199 employees working in the Greater Bay Area and is one of just two accounting firms on the list.

"It's imperative that we listen, learn, and make sure our employees feel heard, supported, and valued," said Chief People Officer Lupita McLane. "The last few years have taught us to keep things in perspective and understand that our team's wants and needs have changed. As servant leaders, we are constantly working together to create an evolving work environment focused on our people so they can thrive, grow, and do their best work. This award reminds us of how special our culture is, and we are genuinely grateful for this moment."

Seiler was previously recognized as a Bay Area "Best Place to Work" in 2017, 2020, and 2021. In addition to this accolade, the firm was also recently recognized as a "Top 100 Firm" for the 15th time by Accounting Today – ranking #71 overall – and was in the top 10 firms in the West region, which is made up of California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Recipients of the 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work awards were honored in a ceremony held on May 5, 2022. You can view the full list of rankings here.

About Seiler LLP

For 65 years, Seiler has provided advisory, tax, and accounting services to some of the world's most visionary and influential people, businesses, and non-profit organizations. Based in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area, we are an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network. We deliver the sophisticated solutions, innovative thinking, global capabilities, and highly personalized service our clients require.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005580/en/