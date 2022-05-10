PR Club Announces a Return to In-Person Ceremony for the 54th Annual Bell Ringer Awards

June 16th Event Honors the Outstanding Achievements by New England Public Relations, Marketing and Communications Professionals

PR Cub will host the 54th Bell Ringer Awards ceremony on June 16, 2022, at the Royal Sonesta Boston from 6-10 p.m. Returning to an in-person event after two years of virtual ceremonies, the annual event will celebrate the work of public relations, marketing, and communications professionals from across New England. Additionally, the winners of the Striker and Ringer professional awards, along with the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell for lifetime achievement, will be announced. This year, the event will feature a new format that maximizes networking time for attendees to meet and celebrate together.

In response to previous in-person attendee feedback, the PR Club is swapping the traditional sit-down dinner for a more festive and less formal happy hour style gathering. It will then transition to a sit-down award ceremony, followed by coffee, dessert and more networking.

Ticket sales are now open and can be purchased here. The deadline for purchase is 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, June 10, 2022. Ticket prices are as follows:

PR Club Member: $100

Non-Member: $120

Student: $50

Discounts available for larger-group purchases

The host for the 54th annual Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony will be Brianna Borghi, on-air reporter for NBC5 in Burlington, VT. Brianna previously worked for NBC's Today Show and took part in the prestigious NBCUniversival's Page Program. As part of its annual Bell Ringers celebration, the PR Club will collect donations during the awards ceremony and match the donation to Borghi's selected nonprofit organization, Dress for Success Boston. This organization helps women break out of poverty and become financially independent by providing them with professional attire to instill confidence within and help secure employment.

"The Bell Ringers mean so much to the industry professionals in the area and we are thrilled we can finally celebrate everyone in-person again," said Amanda Fountain, PR Club president, and Digital Engagement Lead at LEGO Education. "We are surrounded by incredibly hard working and talented people from industry newcomers to seasoned veterans, which is why this event means so much to our organization and the region. Congratulations to our finalists, and we look forward to toasting to you all on June 16."

Finalists for the 2022 Bell Ringer Awards include:

360PR+; Allison+Partners; BackBay Communications; Ball Consulting Group, LLC; Brodeur Partners; C+C; Cone; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; Duffy & Shanley; Edelman; Hollywood Agency; InkHouse; John Guilfoil Public Relations; LaVoieHealthScience; Matter; ML Strategies, LLC; PRLab at Boston University; RDW Group; Red Lorry Yellow Lorry Communications; Rocket Social Impact; SHIFT Communications; Solomon McCown & Cence; Three Rings Inc.; Tier One Partners; V2 Communications; Walker Sands

PR Club also would like to thank its 2022 Bell Ringer Award sponsors, Business Wire, Talkwalker, Boston University College of Communication, AccessWire and Cobrandit, for their contributions to this year's awards ceremony, as well as World Trophies and JTC Printing for their continued ongoing support of the PR Club.

For questions on ticket sales, please reach out to admin@prclub.org.

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, industry updates on the blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 54th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region's communications professionals.

