Mary Lucas Joins Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Financial planning expert joins the firm as its Director of Financial Planning and Client Experience

Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) is pleased to announce Mary Lucas as its new director of financial planning and client experience. She has more than 26 years of experience in the financial services industry as a financial advisor, sales manager, and an executive at wealth management platforms ranging from wirehouses to private banks. In her new role at PCIA, Lucas will use her experience to take the firm's financial planning practice to the next level.

PCIA, a leading financial planning and investment advisory firm, is doubling down on financial planning by hiring industry veteran, Lucas. One of the firm's current priorities is to continue building out and reinforcing its financial planning capabilities and Lucas' hiring is an important step on this path.

"Mary is undoubtedly a high caliber addition to our team and will accelerate us on the path to accomplish our mission," says Scott Duba, chief investment officer and managing director at Prime Capital Investment Advisors. "Her immense experience as a successful financial advisor gives her direct knowledge of what it takes to build and maintain client relationships as well as a practitioner's understanding of the financial planning process. All of this will be vital as we further strengthen our financial planning capabilities."

Lucas most recently served as Executive Vice President of Wealth & Trust Management at Emprise Bank. She also spent 14 years with UMB Bank, where she served as a Senior Vice President and Director of Financial Planning. At UMB, she led efforts to establish and grow the financial planning practice, ultimately leading a team of six certified financial planners. Prior to UMB, Lucas held successful roles as a district sales manager for US Bank, a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley, and a financial consultant with Merrill Lynch.

"Mary has both the skills and experience to take our financial planning practice to the next level, and she understands the critical role she plays in helping clients improve their financial futures," says Glenn Spencer, chief executive officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors. "We always strive to attract the highest quality people to our firm, as this is the best way to ensure we accomplish our mission to inspire people to achieve their life's ambitions. We're honored that Mary has joined the team and look forward to all she can do for our clients and our associates."

Lucas holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Arizona, has the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation, and holds Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, and Series 65 licenses.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 36 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. ("PCIA"), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors ("QPA") and Prime Capital Wealth Management ("PCWM"). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.

