Strata Identity Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Identity Orchestration Technology Leader Ranked Among Highest Scoring Businesses in Micro Category for Prestigious HR Award

Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud company, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for prizing employee wellbeing and shaping workplace values. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Organizations currently have separate identity management systems for their internal applications and for each cloud platform they use. To fix this fragmentation, Strata has developed the first distributed, standards-based identity orchestration platform that automates and synchronizes cloud identity management for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With Strata's Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™, organizations can maintain their old identity systems indefinitely while adding and using modern cloud identity systems, all coexisting without making code changes to applications, eliminating years of integration and migration effort.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Strata is solving the biggest identity management problems in the cloud today, and we have attracted some of the industry's leading technologists and experts to join us on this journey," said Eric Olden, CEO, and Co-founder of Strata Identity. "From the beginning, we focused on creating a company where we can all be challenged and supported to grow, have opportunities for meaningful connection with others, are invited to show up as our full selves, and be well rewarded through our shared successes. And like our software, which is distributed, we have offices in the US (Boulder) and Vancouver (Canada). We couldn't be prouder to be named an Inc. Best Workplace, based on our employee feedback."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the workplace concept has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Strata

Strata is the Identity Orchestration leader, making consistent identity and policy management a reality. Our Identity Orchestration platform, Maverics, is the only solution built for today's distributed, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. With Strata, companies can quickly, securely, and permanently modernize applications to use cloud-based authentication and advanced identity solutions. Our unique approach enables organizations to break decades-old vendor lock-in and move enterprise workloads to the public cloud. The company's founders co-authored the SAML open standard for identity interoperability, created the first cloud identity services, delivered the first open-source identity products, and are now building the first distributed Identity Orchestration platform. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

