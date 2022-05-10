CloudBees CI Integration Adds Freedom of Choice to Air Force's Platform One Big Bang DevSecOps Platform

CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced the integration of CloudBees CI with the Air Force's Platform One Big Bang DevSecOps platform. The new integration introduces freedom of choice for the CI tooling users can run within the platform.
"It's important that government stakeholders have the independence and freedom to select the tools they believe provide the most value to their mission," said Rob Slaughter, former director of Platform One. "Part of that is providing more optionality in foundational technologies like Big Bang."
Platform One, a cloud-era platform that provides valuable tooling and speeds authorization time for new applications, was developed by the Air Force to be vendor-agnostic. The move to add CloudBees CI as an integration option within Platform One Big Bang helps to realize that vision by enabling users to avoid vendor lock-in as they construct safe, secure software factories. The integration of CloudBees CI with this Department of Defense (DoD) accredited platform will also reduce the amount of configuration required for DoD programs that want to use CloudBees CI, increase the speed of software accreditation, and reduce the burden on security teams, likely increasing adoption rates for Platform One.
"Options are essential when it comes to DevSecOps," said Bryan Guinn, Air Force and Space Force Lead, CloudBees. "CloudBees will help to answer that need by providing an alternative to the current CI/CD tooling available in Big Bang. This allows programs that use CloudBees CI to deliver new capabilities to the field faster and ensure software supply chain integrity is continuously maintained."
CloudBees has been used by defense and intelligence organizations for the past decade as a component of their agile, DevOps and DevSecOps toolchains to automate capability development. The company has taken an active role working with the Air Force to secure research grants to develop initiatives such as the build out of the RogueONE DevSecOps software factory for business and weapons systems.
About CloudBees
CloudBees provides the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, enabling them to continuously innovate, compete, and win in a world powered by the digital experience. Designed for the world's largest organizations with the most complex requirements, CloudBees enables software development organizations to deliver scalable, compliant, governed, and secure software from the code a developer writes to the people who use it. The platform connects with other best-of-breed tools, improves the developer experience, and enables organizations to bring digital innovation to life continuously, adapt quickly, and unlock business outcomes that create market leaders and disruptors.
CloudBees was founded in 2010 and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit www.cloudbees.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
