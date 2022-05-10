TNS Live with Managed Layer 1 Access in Bergamo IT3 Following Euronext Move

Customers benefit from seamless Managed Hosting relocation providing lowest latency trading services

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has enabled existing and new customers to seamlessly move trading operations from Basildon, England to Bergamo, Italy and directly access the Euronext exchange matching engine, with operations now live in IT3. This includes customers that have taken space in the Bergamo colocation facility and those that have chosen to connect to Euronext from outside the colocation facility.

Euronext is in the process of migrating its primary data center and re-locating its colocation services to the Aruba Global Data Center IT3 in Bergamo. Rehearsal testing took place last month and an exchange go-live is due in early June, with TNS securing significant infrastructure capacity in the new site. As with TNS' other global colocation sites, TNS is leveraging its Layer 1 switching solution to deliver ultra-low latency mutualized market access while also deploying the lowest latency network connectivity, bringing Bergamo onto its global network and creating a Bergamo, Frankfurt, London triangle.

"We are moving nearly 20 existing and new customers to Bergamo, providing traders with uninterrupted, seamless trading from day one of the switch over," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Vice President of Product Management. "Our customers have been able to focus on their core business whilst we have dealt with global supply chain issues to ensure the smooth migration. With suppliers quoting lead times of a year for some equipment, our buying power, compared to smaller firms or those attempting a DIY move, has proved invaluable in ensuring a smooth transition to Bergamo."

TNS provides a full suite of low latency services, including order routing, market data access, and the procurement, installation and management of trading infrastructure. TNS offers differentiated services to help all traders, from small firms requiring a partial rack, to international banks requiring multiple contiguous cabinets. TNS delivers a lower total cost of ownership, with its customers benefitting from cost efficiencies and rack-optimized cabling and design.

TNS' Managed Hosting solution utilizes the company's ultra-low latency Layer 1 technology inside IT3. This enables firms to access execution speeds that are up to 10-times faster than traditional layer 3 architectures. TNS Layer 1 was the first of its kind and remains one of the most advanced solutions in the market, eradicating the need for multiple switches by using a simple, single hop architecture to deliver connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds.

Traders using TNS' Managed Hosting solution also benefit from TNS' global point-of-presence footprint and extensive existing on-net connections, which includes uninterrupted access to more than 60 exchanges with local, physical support around the globe.

TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990, and with offices across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled global mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct'. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750+ counterparties globally.

