HepQuant Names Investment Banking Industry Veteran Chris Jensen to Business Advisory Board

Former J.P. Morgan Investment Banker Brings Mid-Market Capital-Raising Experience to Board

HepQuant, LLC, a Denver, Colorado-based company with a unique, patented and patent-pending technology for evaluating the liver in patients with chronic liver disease, today announced that former J.P. Morgan Investment Banker Chris Jensen has been named to HepQuant's Business Advisory Board.

Previously, Mr. Jensen served as a senior executive for Chase Commercial Banking supporting J.P. Morgan's Greater West Segment in commercial and investment banking business development. He has also served on the board of directors for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Denver Partnership, and the Colorado Bankers Association.

"HepQuant is actively planning for its capital needs and is fortunate to have Chris Jensen, with his 35 years of investment banking experience, backing our endeavors," said Dr. Gregory T. Everson, CEO & Chief Medical Officer at HepQuant.

As Region Manager at Chase Commercial Banking in Colorado, from early 2016 through mid-2019, he led banking teams serving middle-market companies in the state. Prior to this role, he spent close to three decades as Managing Director of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan for a range of clients in New York, Tokyo, and Denver, supporting them with advisory, capital raising, and mergers and acquisitions services. His clients competed in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, technology and fintech industries.

"I've known Greg Everson and HepQuant President Randy Dietrich for many years and have seen their outstanding progress," said Mr. Jensen. "I appreciate the potential HepQuant has to revolutionize the field of liver diagnostics and I am looking forward to supporting this team and their goals."

A University of Utah graduate in Finance, Mr. Jensen earned his MBA in Finance and Accounting from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About HepQuant

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, HepQuant, LLC, is a privately held diagnostics company. HepQuant's products are investigational combination drug and in-vitro diagnostic devices and have not yet been evaluated or reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial sale. They are currently available for investigational use via the FDA guidelines for investigational device exemptions (IDEs). For additional information, visit www.hepquant.com.

