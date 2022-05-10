D-Wave to Participate in 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

D-Wave Systems Inc. – global leader in quantum computing software, services, and systems, and the only quantum computing company building both annealing and gate model quantum computers – today announced Alan Baratz, CEO, and John Markovich, CFO, will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 18 at 3:45pm ET.
The presentation slides will be available on our Investor Relations page.
To schedule a meeting with D-Wave during the conference, please contact your representative at Needham or ir@dwavesys.com.
About D-Wave Systems Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave's systems are being used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With headquarters and the Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence based near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave's U.S. operations are based in Palo Alto, Calif. D-Wave has a blue-chip investor base that includes PSP Investments, Goldman Sachs, BDC Capital, NEC Corp., Aegis Group Partners, and In-Q-Tel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005608/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
