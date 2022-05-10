The Smallest 100 V, 2 mΩ GaN FET in the World is Now Shipping from Efficient Power Conversion

EPC introduces the 100 V, 2.2 mohm EPC2071 GaN FET, offering designers a significantly smaller and more efficient device than silicon MOSFETs for high-performance, space-constrained applications.
Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power FETs and ICs, expands the selection of low voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of the EPC2071 (1.7 mΩ typical, 100 V) GaN FET.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005390/en/
Smallest 100 V, 2 mohm GaN FET now shipping (Graphic: Business Wire)
The EPC2071 is ideal for applications with demanding requirements for high power density performance including 48 V – 54 V input DC-DC for new servers and artificial intelligence. Lower gate charges, QGD, and zero reverse recovery losses enable high-frequency operations of 1 MHz and beyond and high efficiency in a tiny 10.2 mm2 footprint for state-of-the-art power density.
The EPC2071 is ideal for BLDC motor drives, including e-bikes, e-scooter, robots, drones, and power tools. The EPC2071 is 1/3rd the size of a silicon MOSFET with the same RDS(on), QG is 1/4th that of the MOSFET, and the dead time can be reduced from 500 ns to 20 ns to optimize motor plus inverter efficiency and reduce acoustic noise.
The EPC2071 is footprint compatible with EPC's prior Generation 4 family of products: EPC2021, EPC2022, EPC2206. The Generation 5 improvement in Area x RDS(on) gives the EPC2071 the same on-resistance as the prior generation with a 26% smaller size.
"The EPC2071 makes the ideal switch for the primary side of the LLC DC-DC converter from 40 V – 60 V to 12 V- 5V. This 100-volt device offers improved performance and cost compared with previous-generation 100 V GaN FETs, allowing designers to economically improve efficiency and power density," according to Alex Lidow, EPC's co-founder and CEO. "These parts are also suitable for telecom and server power supplies, and solar applications. Additionally, EPC2071 is less expensive than comparable silicon devices and in stock!"
Reference Design
The EPC9174 reference design board is a 1.2 kW, 48 V input to 12 V output LLC converter. It features the EPC2071 for the primary side full bridge. The EPC2071 enables 1 MHz switching frequency and 1.2 kW of power in a small 22.9 mm x 58.4 mm x 10 mm size (power density 1472 W/in3). The peak efficiency is 97.3% at 550W and the full load efficiency of 96.3% at 12 V, delivering 100 A output.
Price and Availability
The EPC2071 eGaN FET is priced at 1K u/reel at $3.81 each
The EPC9174 development board is priced at $498.00/each
Both the EPC2071 and EPC9174 demonstration board are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc
Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench's cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites
Visit our website: www.epc-co.com
Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005390/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
