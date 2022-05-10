AskNicely Wins Disruptive Technology Award Presented By Technology Association of Oregon

World's first Frontline Success Platform Garners Top Honor in Oregon Technology Awards

AskNicely, a leader in customer experience software for service businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named winner of the Disruptive Technology Award in the Oregon Technology Awards hosted by the Technology Association of Oregon. Recognized for its innovative Frontline Success Platform launched in 2021, AskNicely forges ahead as a challenger to conventional wisdom, empowering organizations worldwide to connect the dots between employee experience, customer experience and revenue growth.

"We couldn't be happier to win an award with ‘disruptive' in the title," says AskNicely Founder and CEO Aaron Ward. "The Disruptive Technology Award applauds excellence within Oregon's vibrant technology community and encapsulates everything we strive continuously to achieve as a business. Our unique and first-of-its-kind Frontline Success Platform completely flips the current customer service model on its head, breathing new life into an otherwise backward and broken paradigm. The Frontline Success Platform includes a mobile application that delivers personalized coaching, recognition and relevant customer feedback to frontline employees in real-time, eliminating the need for overpaid boardroom executives to concoct yet another ineffective customer experience strategy."

A well-established and 38-year-old event, the Oregon Technology Awards, recognizes the state's most noteworthy technology companies in four categories: Technology Company of the Year, Influential Technology Company Not Headquartered in Oregon, Most Disruptive Technology of the Year, and People's Choice.

"Oregon's technology community continues to thrive and mature, and the companies honored tonight are building the future of our state," said Skip Newberry, TAO President and CEO. "It is an honor to celebrate the leaders making an impact and the companies elevating the state's technology economy."

The 2022 Oregon Technology Awards Program was presented by JLL and UnitedHealthcare.

For more information, visit: www.asknicely.com.

About AskNicely

Founded in 2014, AskNicely is the Frontline Success Platform pioneer, connecting the dots between employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth for service businesses. The industry-leading mobile platform delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback, leading to improved growth from better customer experience. AskNicely services over 1,400 companies worldwide and has offices in the United States, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.asknicely.com.

About Technology Association of Oregon

The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy, and unify a voice for innovation in Oregon and beyond. A recognized leader in shaping and growing technology and business communities, TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources, and more. With over 500 member companies, TAO's network brings together some of the largest companies in the world, small startups, and tech-enabled companies that are using technology to drive growth and innovation. For more information please visit www.techoregon.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005288/en/