Red Hat Advances Cloud Services Portfolio, Creating Consistent and Scalable Experiences For Modern Application Development

Red Hat Cloud Services reduces complexity in hybrid environments, driving business value and velocity for enterprise IT innovation

RED HAT SUMMIT - Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced new advancements within its Red Hat Cloud Services portfolio, delivering a fully-managed and streamlined user experience as organizations build, deploy, manage and scale cloud-native applications across hybrid environments.

Hybrid operating environments continue to be the operational reality for most organizations. According to industry analyst firm IDC, "By 2024, 50% of organizations will use applications built on abstraction provided by cloud services including cloud-native technologies to enable consistency in running in any and many locations."1 As enterprises strive to deliver innovative experiences to meet the needs of their customers, they need a hybrid infrastructure that can help mitigate the complexities that come with scale.

Red Hat Cloud Services are designed to tackle the complexities of hybrid cloud. Organizations are facing challenges such as application sprawl and monolithic application support. To succeed, organizations need tools to modernize applications while reducing delivery times and operational overhead.

To support organizations in their cloud-native application development efforts, Red Hat is announcing new cloud services including:

Red Hat OpenShift Service Registry, helping development teams publish, discover, and reuse application programming interfaces (APIs) and schemas. Red Hat OpenShift Connectors, supplying pre-built connectivity to a variety of third-party systems and enabling no-code integration with Red Hat Openshift Streams for Apache Kafka. Red Hat OpenShift Database Access, providing a consistent Database as a Service (DBaaS) consumption experience across hybrid cloud environments. This enables OpenShift administrators to easily provision and manage access to multiple third-party database services and simplifies the developer experience for provisioning and accessing cloud databases.

The Red Hat Cloud Services portfolio is tightly integrated with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. It provides a foundation for modernizing existing applications, building cloud-native applications, streamlining development, adding intelligence to applications, and integrating third-party services.

Today, Red Hat is also announcing advancements to its existing Cloud Services offerings, including:

Red Hat OpenShift Data Science, a managed cloud service for data scientists and developers that provides a fully supported sandbox to rapidly develop, train, and test machine learning (ML) models, is now available as an add-on for OpenShift Dedicated and Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS customers. Updates have been added to improve support for compliance, including PCI. Customers will also be able to take advantage of managed ISV solutions from a premier data partner, Starburst, later this year. Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka, a fully hosted and managed Kafka service now supports granular identity and access management, and access to metrics and monitoring dashboards. PCI certifications have also been added for improved compliance. Red Hat OpenShift API Management, which enables rapid development and deployment of API-first applications through a hosted and managed OpenShift API Management service, is available in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift for trials. Updates have been added to improve support for security and compliance including PCI, ISO, and SOC2 certification and an API designer preview.

Leading organizations such as BITMARCK, Boston University, and electrical training ALLIANCE, are taking advantage of Red Hat's cloud services to build, deploy, manage and scale cloud-native applications. As fully hosted and managed cloud offerings, these services shift operational responsibility and support to Red Hat, enabling organizations to drive new innovation and focus on meeting demand.

As IT and business needs continue to evolve, Red Hat is rapidly innovating products and solutions to support companies as they modernize their application development and delivery efforts.

Supporting Quotes

Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Products, Red Hat

"Customers need solutions that eliminate complexity in their hybrid environments, enabling their application infrastructure to be more resilient, manageable, and observable. Red Hat is helping to meet these needs with new and updated cloud services that are purpose-built for the age of hybrid innovation and optimized for both developer and operator productivity. These advancements enable leaders to focus on bringing new products and services to market faster and driving business value."

Stephen Boyd, IT architect, electrical training ALLIANCE

"Partnering with Red Hat has revolutionized ETA's ability to provide quality training and education management for the next generation of electricians and overhauled our digital transformation journey as a whole. As a small team, the support we receive through the managed service of Red Hat OpenShift API Management has allowed us to focus more on making positive contributions to the business and providing our customers with the best experience possible."

Dirk Schäfers, chief enterprise architect, BITMARCK

"Red Hat successfully supported us while we launched our cloud-based solution. With the flexibility that the Red Hat Integration provided, supported by the foundation of Red Hat OpenShift, we were able to modernize our business offerings quickly and with ease. Not only does this application move the needle for our business, it allows us to support our healthcare customers at a time when they need access to patients and providers throughout their health journey."

Harrison Johnson, head of technology partnerships, Starburst

"Starburst and Red Hat are collaborating to address increased data sprawl and complexity of AI/ML applications with two offerings: Starburst Enterprise and Starburst Galaxy, a fully managed offering, on Red Hat OpenShift Data Science. Through our ongoing collaboration we will focus on providing flexible access to data on a trusted and scalable platform as the foundation of the data science lifecycle, empowering organizations to accelerate their efforts.''

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

1 Source: IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2022 Predictions, Oct. 2021, Doc # US47241821

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005454/en/