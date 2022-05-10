Atul Vashistha Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Shared Assessments

Founder and Chair of Leading Third-Party Risk Intelligence Firm Recognized for Contribution to Third-Party Risk Management

Supply Wisdom – the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions – announced today that its Founder and Chairman, Atul Vashistha, has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Shared Assessments for his contribution to the advancement of third-party risk management.

The Shared Assessment's Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to an exclusive group of individuals who have contributed in a major way to the advancement of best practices in cybersecurity, privacy, third-party risk management, professional development, and national security.

"As a visionary in the field of outsourcing risk, Atul has helped shape the third-party risk industry and is well-deserving of our highest level of recognition. We have heartfelt gratitude for what Atul does not only for the industry but for the Shared Assessments membership as a valued speaker, contributor, and Advisory Board Member with the highest level of integrity," said Catherine Allen, Founder and Chair, Shared Assessments.

"I am passionate about being part of a solution that makes the world a better place. A single act that helps one individual can accumulate over a career to great outcomes. My family, my teams at Supply Wisdom and NeoGroup, and our customers inspire me every day to do more and be better. I am grateful to be a part of this industry and honored by Shared Assessments' recognition which I am delighted to share with my teams," said Atul Vashistha.

This recognition comes just weeks after the Third Party Risk Association (TPRA) announced Supply Wisdom as the winner of the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Services Provider Innovator Award. TPRA selected Supply Wisdom as the recipient of this award for its innovation and contribution to the advancement of the industry.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom's patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing business, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently. ​

In 2020, Supply Wisdom was granted Patent No. 10,643,165B2 by the USPTO for its unique and innovative risk management solution and experienced 250% growth. Awards received by Supply Wisdom include the 2021 Third-Party Risk Product of the Year from Risk.net, a 2021 Gold Globee® for Risk Management Solution Innovation from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award from the Third Party Risk Association. Supply Wisdom clients now include Global 2000 firms in financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, utilities, technology, and many other sectors.

For more information, visit www.supplywisdom.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplywisdom

About Shared Assessments

As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized industry resources to bring efficiencies to the market for enterprise risk management for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third-party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through leadership, best practices, tools, training, and special interest groups. Join the dialog with peer companies at www.sharedassessments.org.

