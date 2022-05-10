Atul Vashistha Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Shared Assessments

Founder and Chair of Leading Third-Party Risk Intelligence Firm Recognized for Contribution to Third-Party Risk Management
Supply Wisdom – the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions – announced today that its Founder and Chairman, Atul Vashistha, has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Shared Assessments for his contribution to the advancement of third-party risk management.
The Shared Assessment's Lifetime Achievement Award has been given to an exclusive group of individuals who have contributed in a major way to the advancement of best practices in cybersecurity, privacy, third-party risk management, professional development, and national security.
"As a visionary in the field of outsourcing risk, Atul has helped shape the third-party risk industry and is well-deserving of our highest level of recognition. We have heartfelt gratitude for what Atul does not only for the industry but for the Shared Assessments membership as a valued speaker, contributor, and Advisory Board Member with the highest level of integrity," said Catherine Allen, Founder and Chair, Shared Assessments.
"I am passionate about being part of a solution that makes the world a better place. A single act that helps one individual can accumulate over a career to great outcomes. My family, my teams at Supply Wisdom and NeoGroup, and our customers inspire me every day to do more and be better. I am grateful to be a part of this industry and honored by Shared Assessments' recognition which I am delighted to share with my teams," said Atul Vashistha.
This recognition comes just weeks after the Third Party Risk Association (TPRA) announced Supply Wisdom as the winner of the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Services Provider Innovator Award. TPRA selected Supply Wisdom as the recipient of this award for its innovation and contribution to the advancement of the industry.
About Supply Wisdom
Supply Wisdom's patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing business, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently.
In 2020, Supply Wisdom was granted Patent No. 10,643,165B2 by the USPTO for its unique and innovative risk management solution and experienced 250% growth. Awards received by Supply Wisdom include the 2021 Third-Party Risk Product of the Year from Risk.net, a 2021 Gold Globee® for Risk Management Solution Innovation from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award from the Third Party Risk Association. Supply Wisdom clients now include Global 2000 firms in financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, utilities, technology, and many other sectors.
For more information, visit www.supplywisdom.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplywisdom
About Shared Assessments
As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized industry resources to bring efficiencies to the market for enterprise risk management for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third-party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through leadership, best practices, tools, training, and special interest groups. Join the dialog with peer companies at www.sharedassessments.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005279/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.