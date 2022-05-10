Stratasys Introduces GrabCad Print Software for Origin One and Origin One Dental 3D Printers

Stratasys also introduces Origin One Local and ProAero air extractor system integration

Stratasys Ltd. SSYS, a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today introduced GrabCAD Print™ for the Stratasys Origin® One and Origin One Dental 3D printers. An application of the GrabCAD® Additive Manufacturing Platform, GrabCAD Print will provide users with an integrated, all-in-one software solution for streamlining the 3D printing workflow for print build file preparation and post print analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005336/en/

GrabCAD Print for Origin One provides improved print preparation, an improved automatic support generation tool with lower support material consumption, as well as additional new functionality. (Photo: Business Wire)

The integration with GrabCAD Print is the first step in integrating Origin One into the full platform. The GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform enables two-way connectivity between 3D printers, additive manufacturing and enterprise applications, and broader Industry 4.0 infrastructure. The open and enterprise-ready platform brings together GrabCAD applications and third-party GrabCAD Software Partners via the GrabCAD Software Development Kit (SDK). This ecosystem approach enables manufacturers to manage their production-scale additive manufacturing operations across the entire digital thread – from design through production. GrabCAD Print for Origin One will provide an alternative to 3rd party pre-print software solutions, providing users with a consistent user experience and connectivity with Stratasys 3D printing technologies while replacing the native Origin web application.

"After being acquired by Stratasys, customers told us that the ability to use GrabCAD Print should be a top development priority Today we are happy to announce that we're able to bring the productivity and simplified workflow of GrabCAD Print to that rapidly growing community of Origin One users," said Ronen Lebi, Vice President, Head of Production (P3) for Stratasys. "In addition to GrabCAD Print for Origin One we are continuing to add solutions to our portfolio to best meet the needs of our customers. These new solutions allow us to better serve customers who need an offline printer solution and provide additional security features for the Stratasys Origin One printer."

GrabCAD Print for the Origin One provides improved print preparation, an improved automatic support generation tool with lower support material consumption, as well as new functionality including labeling, native CAD file support, printer status monitoring, and printer scheduler. The software also enables access to the Open Material License (OML) that allows users to develop materials with profiles and settings optimized for their needs, manage material collections and share materials within their organization. The Open Material License is also a way for material vendors to publish material profiles qualified by them to Origin technology.

In addition to GrabCAD Print for Origin One, the company today introduced two additional Origin One offerings. Origin One Local™ is a new on-premise printer configuration that includes the same functional capabilities as the Origin One. The local version provides an option for customers in segments such as government and defense or with other extreme IT restrictions to still benefit from the Origin One's capabilities. Stratasys is also providing the Origin One ProAero™ air extractor system, available for office PolyJet-based 3D printers as well. The professional, plug-and-play system extracts air from the Origin One printer to ensure fumes, dust and odor are captured and filtered out before clean air is recirculated back into the room.

GrabCAD Print for the Stratasys Origin One will be introduced at no charge for all Origin One and Origin One Dental printer customers. GrabCAD Print for Origin One, Origin One Local and Origin One ProAero are expected to be available in H2 2022.

A live event, with replay available, that will provide more information on new manufacturing solutions from Stratasys will be held on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12. To learn more about GrabCAD Print visit www.grabcad.com and learn more about the Stratasys Origin One 3D printer online.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, GrabCAD, GrabCAD Print, Origin, Origin One, Origin One Dental, Origin One Local, P3 and ProAero are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release, including those related to Stratasys' beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from using the Stratasys Origin One, GrabCAD Print for Origin One, Origin One Local and Origin One ProAero and the expected availability dates for such offerings are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extensive, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower-margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; to the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular (including risks related to the impact of coronavirus on our operations, supply chain, liquidity, cash flow and customer orders; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and other risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1st, 2021. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2020 Annual Report and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use:

USA +800-801-6491

Europe/Middle East/Africa +49-7229-7772-0

Asia Pacific +852 3944-8888

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005336/en/