DefenseStorm Named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company in Atlanta

The Atlanta Business Chronicle distinguishes DefenseStorm as a Pacesetter Award winner for third year in a row
DefenseStorm, a leading cloud-based provider of cyber security, fraud and compliance technology and managed services to banks, credit unions and fintechs, has been named a 2022 Pacesetter Award winner by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the third consecutive year.
The Pacesetter Awards recognize 100 companies that have achieved the highest levels of growth in Atlanta each year. Some qualifications include headquarters in Atlanta, 2021 revenue between $1 million and $300 million, and two-year growth in sales of more than 50%.
With Atlanta ranked as the No. 1 tech hub in the U.S. and the No. 4 city for cyber technology, DefenseStorm outpaced steep competition by delivering an impressive 110.74% growth rate in 2021 to be the only provider of cyber security, compliance and fraud solutions on the list.
"It's quite an accomplishment when you consider that more than 120 cybersecurity companies call Georgia home, generating almost one-fourth of the global security market's total revenue," said Steve Soukup, CEO of DefenseStorm.
"This award attests to the meaningful 'built for banking' difference we make in protecting financial institutions and fintechs from all forms of cyber threats. Winning three years in a row is a testament to our ongoing and significant advances in technology and outcomes. This is only possible because of the incredible team at DefenseStorm."
Recipients were honored in person on April 28 at Zoo Atlanta's Savanna Hall. A complete list of winners is found here.
About DefenseStorm
DefenseStorm provides cyber security, compliance and fraud solutions specifically built for banking to achieve and maintain Cyber Safety & Soundness. The DefenseStorm GRID is the only co-managed, cloud-based and compliance-automated solution of its kind, operating as a technology system and as a service supported by experts in FI security and compliance. It watches everything on a bank or credit union's network and matches it to defined policies for real time, complete and proactive cyber exposure readiness, keeping security and fraud teams smart and executives accountable. DefenseStorm links GRID activities directly into control frameworks and self-assessments with automated evidence collection to easily demonstrate adherence to industry and regulatory standards. Compliance evidence can also be linked to your own unique policies and internal controls. A Threat Ready Active Compliance (TRAC) Team augments a bank or credit union's internal team to protect business continuity and skills availability while also ensuring cost-effective coverage and management. DefenseStorm is a NAFCU Services Preferred Partner for cloud-based cybersecurity. www.DefenseStorm.com
