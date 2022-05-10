Workato Surpasses 150 Billion Automations on Its Platform as the Company Unveils a Series of Product Enhancements at Automate 2022

More than 235,000 users have developed automations using Workato's enterprise automation platform with nearly an equal split between IT and Business teams.

New product innovations introduced during Automate 2022 enhance security and scalability while improving the productivity of individuals building automations in Workato.

Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, today announced a series of new product capabilities that enable customers to expand their use of automation at this year's Automate 2022 conference. The conference brings together Workato users and automation enthusiasts, showcasing where the industry is headed and real world examples of enterprise automation in addition to in-depth training and networking opportunities. The product enhancements expand upon Workato's industry-leading platform security, enhance the ability of builders to collaborate on developing automations and facilitate the expansion of automation to every business team across the enterprise.

"I've used other integration and workflow tools, but there were limitations to all of them. One tool would be good at integrating with a few things but not others, or it only did a certain type of action," said Sebastian Goodwin, Chief Information Security Officer, Nutanix. "Then I saw Workato and how extensible it was. There were so many integrations that already existed in the Workato community, and if there's something that wasn't there, you could quickly create it. I've never really seen anything exactly like Workato."

A recent McKinsey study found that two thirds of global businesses surveyed are piloting the automation of processes in one or more business units or functions. However, the majority of common business processes organizations use are still managed using email or spreadsheets. Legacy approaches to this problem such as business process management (BPM) and robotic process automation (RPA), have grown ineffective because they are not built for the systems and agile methodologies companies utilize today.

This week at Automate 2022, the Workato team will be taking a closer look at the following product enhancements:

Establishing a Higher Bar for Security

As a cloud native platform connecting sensitive business systems, security is a critical priority for Workato. The company consistently goes beyond common industry standards in the level of security provided in the Workato platform. The introduction of Secrets Manager allows customers to utilize external secret managers in Workato connections instead of providing their credentials to establish connections. This provides customers with stronger security postures and audit capabilities. The newly released zero data retention feature gives customers who process sensitive data in Workato the ability to prevent the storage of transactional data such as address or social security number in Workato logs to stay compliant with data protection policies. The company also recently introduced Workato Enterprise Key Management (EKM) giving customers in highly regulated industries control, flexibility, and compliance over their encryption keys and their data inside of the Workato platform.

Improving Collaboration & Productivity in Building Automations

With increasing collaboration across builders of varying skill sets and capabilities, the ability to quickly understand changes between different versions of an automation recipe is critical. The introduction of Recipe Diff allows users to visually see the difference between versions of a recipe. This new capability presents a side-by-side visual comparison of different versions of a recipe making it easy for users to see changes made during the recipe development process. Recipe Diff makes it easier for multiple builders to collaborate on the development of a recipe, helps ensure architectural or recipe design standards are followed, and improves the ability of users to anticipate or troubleshoot potential problems caused by a change in a recipe.

Facilitating the Expansion of Automation Across The Enterprise

Enterprise automation has the potential to positively impact the operations of every business function, yet it can be difficult for organizations to determine how to effectively enable different teams to incorporate automation into their function. Deep experience in helping customers navigate the process of scaling how automation is utilized across their organization has led Workato to introduce the GEARS framework. GEARS provides a set of best practices, templates and toolkits which combines the learnings from all of Workato's customers into an actionable set of assets for any customer to utilize. The core pillars of this framework focus on providing guidance for how customers should govern, enable, adopt, run, and scale automation across their company depending upon their business goals and level of maturity with automation.

"2021 was an incredible year for Workato and our customers. Our customers trust us by running mission critical automations passing sensitive data. We keep that trust by constantly innovating to provide industry-leading security features to protect our customers' data," said Gautham Viswanathan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Workato. "The extra layer of protection with EKM, zero-logging, and hourly key rotation gives customers a lot more visibility and control over their most sensitive data. With the right tools for security and governance, our customers can achieve a new level of trust and transparency between technology and business teams."

You can check out the following Automate sessions (along with a full agenda here) that will provide attendees with a closer look at the product news:

"The New Automation Mindset" with Vijay Tella, Co-founder and CEO at Workato taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:30 am PDT. Vijay will be joined by leaders from Atlassian, Autodesk, TripActions, Helen of Troy, and Vituity.

"The New Automation Stack" with Gautham Viswanathan, Co-founder and CPO at Workato taking place on Wednesday, May 11 at 8:30 am PDT. Gautham will be joined by leaders from HubSpot, Gartner, MGM, and Toast.

To learn more about Workato's product momentum and to claim your seat at the conference, visit https://discover.workato.com/automate-2022/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005614/en/