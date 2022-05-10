AI veteran to extend and accelerate company's leadership in intelligent, low-code enterprise integration and automation

SnapLogic, a leader in Enterprise Automation, today announced that it has named Jeremiah Stone the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jeremiah is an experienced builder of advanced technology products and platforms that leverage the full power of AI to solve real business problems. He will be responsible for guiding the continued development and future direction of SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform – with industry-leading AI and machine learning at its core – enabling customers to further speed the integration and automation process to drive breakthrough business results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005440/en/

SnapLogic names Jeremiah Stone CTO. The AI veteran will lead product strategy and guide the continued development and future direction of SnapLogic's intelligent, low-code integration and automation platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Before joining SnapLogic, Jeremiah was CTO at Ontrak, where he led innovation in data science, AI, and analytics for clinical, operational, and financial outcomes in the digital healthcare space. Prior to that, he served as general manager of GE Digital's Asset Performance Management (APM) business and earlier was the CTO, Software, for GE's Energy Management business unit. Before his successful career at GE, Jeremiah served as SAP's vice president, natural resource industries and sustainability solutions.

"Jeremiah is the ideal addition to the SnapLogic team at this important stage of growth for the company," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. "He joins the company at just the right time – the need couldn't be greater for intelligent, low-code platforms that empower enterprises to automate business processes, get the most out of their data assets, and transform operations. His background aligns perfectly with the needs of our global customers and our product roadmap, especially as AI takes on a larger role in the integration and automation process."

Jeremiah's appointment comes on the heels of SnapLogic's fundraising round of $165 million, and amid growing demand for the company's integration and automation platform as companies across the globe look to improve operational efficiency while accelerating innovation and growth. As CTO, Jeremiah will be responsible for product strategy, and will join the executive team to help scale SnapLogic to meet this increasing demand, while ensuring the company's offering continues to stay ahead of customer and market needs.

"As data volumes and enterprise system landscapes continue to grow in scale and complexity, there's a business imperative to radically simplify and accelerate how data and systems are integrated," added Stone. "It is a difficult time for businesses across the globe. There are immense opportunities, but at the same time talent shortages, limited budgets, and the need to move away from legacy technologies and systems are a crushing burden. That's where the intelligent, easy-to-use, and AI-driven integration and automation that SnapLogic provides adds the most value and can enable organizations to innovate, compete, and accelerate growth. I'm tremendously excited to join SnapLogic to lead the extension and delivery of new innovative capabilities."

Jeremiah began his career as a programmer and systems administrator with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, helping to develop systems to predict clear-air turbulence. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado's mathematics program, an inventor and co-inventor of multiple U.S. patents, and was a founding member of the NextGen advisory board at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005440/en/