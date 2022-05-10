Zayo Announces Unprecedented Network Expansion and 400G Upgrade, Enabling Network Diversity, Resiliency and Future-Readiness; Enhances Customer Experience

Zayo announced today a series of advancements to make its independent fiber network even more powerful for customers. The growth marks Zayo's largest organic network expansion to date and encompasses best-in-class long-haul dark fiber, 400 Gbps (400G) upgrades and subsea routes across the globe. This effort represents an investment totaling nearly a quarter of a billion dollars that will continue to yield new and upgraded routes globally over the next 18 months.
"Enterprises of all sizes are entering a transformational, yet highly-complex time as they face a convergence of factors ranging from digital-first implementation and the future of work to rapid cloudification and edge computing. At Zayo, we recognize that each of these advancements is only as successful as the connectivity empowering it," said Andrés Irlando, President, Zayo. "We are committed to continuous expansion and advancing our network and capabilities, and we remain focused on exceeding customer expectations now while positioning them for a future they are just now imagining."
Massive Growth in Long-Haul Capacity
Zayo is unique in its commitment to building a highly-scalable, diverse network by investing in a range of long-haul dark fiber routes to meet current and future customer needs. These new builds are entirely underground, giving customers the highest level of physical security and reliability. Zayo's key new dark fiber routes include:
- Cleveland-Columbus
- Dallas- Atlanta
- Denver- Salt Lake City
- Las Vegas- Phoenix
Dave Schaeffer, CEO of Cogent Communications and a Zayo customer, had the following to say about the network growth: "Cogent Communications is at the cutting edge of the IP / communications industry, and we are constantly expanding our footprint to new facilities and new markets. Zayo's future-ready, reliable dark fiber network with route diversity is an essential component in our network design to deliver best-in-class, scalable, and reliable IP services that our customers have come to expect from Cogent. We look forward to leveraging Zayo's dark fiber footprint to grow our network in the future."
Leading the Industry in 400G
Zayo is one of the first providers to deliver a 400G network across the United States and Europe. So far, nearly half of Zayo's 75,000-mile backbone network is 400G enabled, and a majority is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.
This enhanced capacity will enable customers to scale as they embrace emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud adoption, IoT, AI, edge computing, and automation. Recently, Zayo completed a successful subsea 400G trial with Equinix in the UK, helping the data center provider prepare for the growing need to move increasingly greater volumes of data faster than ever before. Zayo's key new 400G routes include:
- Dallas- Atlanta (creating the company's third major East-West route)
- Chicago- New York
- Denver- Chicago
- Denver- Salt Lake City (which completed the shortest route from San Francisco to New York, via Chicago)
- Los Angeles- Phoenix- Dallas
- Salt Lake City- San Francisco Bay Area
- San Francisco Bay Area- Los Angeles
"Zayo is quickly differentiating itself as a market leader when it comes to network diversity, capacity and future-readiness," said Will Townsend, Vice President & Principal Analyst, Networking & Security at Moor Insights & Strategy. "A proof point is its new coast-to-coast route that traverses nearly a straight line across the U.S., delivering 400G performance that supports low-latency-intensive applications such as financial trading. Zayo's recent network build-outs represent an investment in future capacity for its customers."
Zayo isn't stopping at 400G. Recently, the company set a record for the world's longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network, toaling 1,044.51 km.
Enhancing the Customer Experience
In tandem with its growth in long-haul capacity and 400G, the company has made significant investments in a new, customer-centric model designed to make the process of working with Zayo easier than ever for customers. As part of its commitment to deliver a best-in-class customer experience, Zayo has hired more than 200 additional operations staff focused on three key areas: service delivery, service assurance and network performance. Zayo has improved its systems to drive higher first-touch resolution, and has enhanced its network management tools and processes to enable proactive event detection and prevention. Over the last year, Zayo's on-time delivery performance has increased by 20%, and Zayo has reduced average install intervals by 10%.
Continued Subsea Investment
Zayo continues to invest in highly-scalable transatlantic routes, giving customers a one-stop-shop for a subsea network that connects North America and Europe without a single point of failure. Zayo's previously-announced ZEUS cable, which is near completion, will be the deepest and most reliable connection between London and Amsterdam. Zayo's subsea routes provide seamless access between the U.S. and Canada to Zayo's dense European fiber network spanning eight countries with over 17,000 route miles.
About Zayo:
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming society. Zayo's 134,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005300/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.