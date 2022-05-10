Alida Announces New Edmonton Office to Propel Canadian Expansion Plans

Edmonton office to create more than 100 tech jobs in fast-growing Alberta market

Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM) software, today announced it will be opening a new Edmonton, Alberta office in June 2022, with plans to hire over 100 employees by 2025. This expansion comes as Alida looks to further push growth momentum in North America.

"Canada is an untapped resource within the North American tech market and will be integral to the future of this industry," said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. "Edmonton is a fantastic city with a fast-growing population and an equally booming tech industry — perfect for establishing and growing longterm roots. This expansion will play a key role in the growth strategy of our organization and will further solidify our place as a Visionary leader in the customer experience market."

Alida conducted an international search before selecting Edmonton for the future talent it harbors. Edmonton has experienced significant tech sector growth, seeing upwards of a 50 per cent increase over the past five years and was recognized on CBRE's top 50 markets report for the first time in 2021.

In addition to the new Edmonton office, Alida's 2022 growth plans have a global focus. The company recently announced a new Data Centre launching in Sydney, Australia this summer to support its customers in the Oceania region. Additionally, Alida has appointed a new Executive Vice President for EMEA, Nick Morley to lead expansion plans in the region, and also invested in Prague as a new region of focus for Alida's growing R&D organization.

Over the past year, Alida's growth agenda has continued to excel with the unveiling of Total Experience Management (TXM), a unique and holistic platform encompassing all areas of experience including customer, employee, product and brand, making this CX offering the first of its kind. Alida has also been globally recognized for its leading corporate culture, garnering numerous awards and recognition from Comparably, Great Place to Work® Canada, Canada's Top 100 Employers, and more.

Most recently, the company made the decision to launch a pilot program for a 4-day work week in July 2022 after listening to employee feedback using its own Voice of Employee technology.

"Alida has experienced immense growth this year but none of it would be possible without the amazing work from all of our employees," said Hermina Khara, SVP of People and Culture. "As we welcome this new opportunity, we look forward to continuing to build on our award-winning culture — one that is supportive, inclusive, and a place where employees are excited about growing their careers."

With a rich heritage and a start-up mentality, Alida is looking for people with a fresh perspective, a collaborative mindset, and a sense of relentless curiosity. Find Alida's open roles at www.alida.com/careers.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded over 20 years ago, Alida helps the world's largest brands improve their total experience with its team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220510005459/en/