SPiCE VC Officially Launches SPiCE II Fund; Kicks Off Global Investor Roadshow in Dubai

After a Successful Close of its Tokenized Fund, the VC Firm Introduces SPiCE II – a Traditional Fund Focusing on the Exploding Blockchain & Tokenization Ecosystem

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) firm in the Blockchain & tokenization ecosystem, announced today the launch of SPiCE II, a new fund offering investors exposure to the unprecedented growth opportunities within the expanding digital economy. As the VC's first traditional fund, SPiCE II has a renewed focus on identifying innovative companies that stand to benefit the most from the mass proliferation of Blockchain technologies across many industries. A tokenized version of SPiCE II is expected to launch in a few months.

The introduction of SPiCE II comes on the heels of the overwhelming success of SPiCE I – it's first and fully tokenized fund. With a 350% increase in security token price in 2021, SPiCE I was named the top performing fund in the tokenization and Blockchain market by Security Token Market, the largest security token financial data and media firm. Helping drive its historic growth, SPiCE I experienced three portfolio companies successfully going public in 2021, including INX Limited, Lottery.com and Bakkt in addition to some other stellar portfolio companies like Blockdaemon and Securitize.

"It's no secret that Blockchain is disrupting the financial industry, as well as multiple other industries, and is on a rapid growth path to becoming a multi trillion-dollar market. Now, with the launch of SPiCE II, our role in identifying and investing in companies that are key to building the ecosystem of a digital future cannot be overstated," said Tal Elyashiv, co-founder & managing partner of SPiCE VC. "We are excited to begin the next chapter of SPiCE VC, which has already ushered in a new era of venture capitalism in a Web3 world. We look forward to working with today's most innovative entrepreneurs and forward-thinking investors to create immense opportunities for wealth creation now, and well into the future."

Along with SPiCE II's official launch, Tal Elyashiv and the SPiCE II team is kicking off a global investor roadshow – making its first stop in Dubai. As a vibrant investment community with a shared vision to create and leverage growth opportunities in the evolving digital economy, Dubai and the greater United Arab Emirates will be host to SPiCE II's global debut. Additional SPiCE II roadshow destinations will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Blockchain is the digital infrastructure backbone which is fundamental for countries, economies and financial industries. It allows for optimization, transparency and speed of transactions, which in turn, helps countries attract FDI. The Dubai entrepreneurial and investor community understands the transformational power of the Blockchain ecosystem, which is why young, dynamic, and tech-savvy entrepreneurs are flocking to Dubai to build their companies. Dubai has demonstrated that by using the Blockchain, they are ready and able to absorb foreign investment capital more rapidly in an easy and safe manner," said Dana Al Salem, founder & CEO of FunFactory. "I'm thrilled to work with SPiCE VC and welcome Tal Elyashiv and his team to Dubai as they embark on their global roadshow."

Following a similar investment approach to SPiCE I, which is now closed to investors, SPiCE II will seek out tomorrow's Blockchain leaders in digital assets, lending, real estate, infrastructure, gaming, the Metaverse, and beyond. SPiCE II has already received significant interest from large institutional investors and family offices and anticipates a successful first closing in Q3.

"SPiCE VC's first fund, which was tokenized, revolutionized venture capital investing by giving more investors access to VC investing and by enabling investors to seek liquidity sooner," said Carlos Domingo, General Partner and co-founder of SPiCE VC. "Blockchain has improved and disrupted many industries, and SPiCE's first fund allowed digitally native investors access to that wave. The new fund provides even more exposure to Blockchain and Web3 innovation in a traditional format."

Domingo is also CEO of Securitize, one of the leaders in the digital securities space. SPiCE I is an investor in Securitize and its digital securities are available for trading on Securitize Markets.

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital firm providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the Blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. SPiCE focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE's management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

