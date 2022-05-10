Okta Recognized in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Access Management

Okta Named a Customers' Choice for Access Management Across All Categories Evaluated

Okta, Inc. OKTA, the leading independent provider of identity, today announced it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice for the fourth time in a row in the Gartner® Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Access Management (AM) that evaluates vendors based on customer reviews. Gartner defines the AM market as, "customers' needs to establish, enforce and manage runtime access controls for internal and external types of identities, interacting with cloud, modern standards-based web and legacy web applications."

Download the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Access Management to learn why Okta is:

The most reviewed vendor based on 268 reviews as of February 28, 2022 for AM (based on customer reviews of Okta's offerings including Auth0)

A recommended vendor – Okta has a 92% ‘Willingness to Recommend'

A Customers' Choice in the overall AM market

A Customers' Choice in the Large and Midsize Enterprise Markets

A Customers' Choice in North America

A Customers' Choice in Services

Okta's and Auth0's impact on its enterprise customers and developers are well-expressed in these reviews:

"Okta is the gold standard when it comes to MFA/SSO. It is used company-wide and integrated with other applications. We have active log monitoring for Okta to review all Okta sessions to ensure secure access to our applications and systems and alert to any anomalous activity." -Cybersecurity Analyst, Banking Industry

"Auth0 works out of the box, and it's very developer-friendly to create generic authentication flows. The rules make it super simple and flexible to customize it to improve customer experiences." -Product Manager, Utilities Industry

"Okta has been amazing from the start, it's so easy to set up the system…" -CTO, State and Local Government

Source: Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer': Access Management, April 27, 2022

"Identity is one of the most important decisions an organization will make. We believe being recognized by our customers is an honor and a reflection of our commitment to provide world-class products that drive secure and seamless digital experiences for our customers," said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-Founder, Okta. "Customer success is our top priority, and we are grateful for their trust and the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

Gartner also recently recognized Okta and Auth0 as Leaders in the "Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management, November 2021," and Okta placed the highest for "Ability to Execute" of all vendors evaluated.

For more information on this Customers' Choice distinction, please review the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Access Management and Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Methodology.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 15,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

