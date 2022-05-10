Volta Brings the Power of Its Media Network to More Verticals With the Store Next Door™ Product

Advertisers can now target high-propensity customers using nearly 40 store categories

Volta Inc. VLTA, an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network powering vehicles and commerce, today launched its new Store Next Door™ place-based targeting offering. This product brings the power of the Volta Media™ Network to more verticals by enabling location targeting based on the stores adjacent to Volta's EV charging stations and media screens.

The Store Next Door offering expands the categories advertisers can use to target Volta's highly visible, 55" digital media screens from just the main store to nearly 40 unique options, including healthcare centers, gyms, pet stores, and quick service restaurants. For example, an apparel brand can now target Volta media screens located one or two doors down from sporting goods stores that share the same parking lot as Volta's charging stations. This new capability was made possible by Volta's data-driven understanding of commercial real estate design, parking lot configurations, and shopper behavior.

"Advertisers are rapidly increasing spend with contextually-rich retail media networks. By 2023, retail media will command nearly 20 percent of digital advertising budgets," said Brandt Hastings, Interim CEO and Chief Revenue Officer at Volta. "Store Next Door invites more advertisers to benefit from Volta's at-store media network by capturing attention immediately before customers make a purchase, all while supporting the switch to carbon-free transportation."

"The location of Volta's media screens next to store entrances is incredibly valuable to our clients," said Christian Kull, EVP of Sales at digital out of home (DOOH) ad platform, Adomni. "With the Store Next Door targeting product, now even more advertisers can influence shoppers through the Volta Media Network."

The Store Next Door product also improves upon the industry's standard place-based targeting options, such as proximity and point of interest (POI) + radius methods. These existing approaches are designed around simple geographical dimensions and can result in advertisers reaching audiences that have no intention of visiting, nor easy access to, the desired destination. In comparison, Volta's new offering ensures marketers only message people actually parked within the lot servicing their store — not down the street or across a highway.

"Success in OOH depends on messages reaching the right customers at the right places and at the right time," said Brittany Eckett, Director of Investments at Kinetic Worldwide, part of WPP. "At the end of the day, this all means that the right screens need to be targeted so we reach only likely customers."

The Store Next Door product is available programmatically and to clients that work directly with Volta.

About Volta

Volta Inc. VLTA is an industry-leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network powering vehicles and commerce. Volta's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop, and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into people's daily routines, Volta's goal is to benefit consumers, brands, and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

